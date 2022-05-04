Fentanyl education event Tuesday in Hayden
Nonprofit, health care, school and law enforcement officials in Routt County will continue community education efforts with a “Fentanyl Education and Crisis Prevention Event” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the gymnatorium at Hayden High School.
Parents and community members are encouraged to attend this collaborative prevention event that hopes to educate about the deadly fentanyl drug crisis and why this is vital information for the local community. At least two Routt County high school graduates have died from fentanyl related overdose or unintentional poisoning in recent years, according to their parents and law enforcement officials.
Organizers said attendees will walk away from the event with “powerful knowledge, tools that can save lives and tangible resources to be part of the solution.”
Educators also will present about the deadly fentanyl crisis to students in Hayden from sixth graders to seniors on Monday, May 9. The school and public presentations follow similar education efforts at Steamboat Springs High School in April.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fentanyl exposure led to the death of 903 people in Colorado in 2021, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment database.
To reach Suzie Romig, call 970-871-4205 or email sromig@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Fentanyl education event Tuesday in Hayden
Nonprofit, health care, school and law enforcement officials in Routt County will continue community education efforts with a “Fentanyl Education and Crisis Prevention Event” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the gymnatorium at Hayden…