Fender bender fight: The Record for Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Wednesday, March 6, 2019
12:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a man who left a bar in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue without paying his tab.
7:47 a.m. Officers were called about a transient man struggling to push his bike with an attached trailer full of his belongings through a snowstorm. Officers checked in on the man, who said he was OK.
9:13 a.m. A resident in the 2600 block of Honeysuckle Lane called officers about a stray cat stuck in an animal trap.
9:28 a.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 2000 block of Elk River Road.
2:14 p.m. A driver called officers about a car speeding down Lincoln Avenue and swerving between lanes. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
2:54 p.m. Two men got into a physical fight after a fender bender in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. After the fight, one of the men ran to his apartment to alert officers about the incident.
3:09 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious person at an elementary school in Yampa.
3:28 p.m. A man who lost his wallet the previous night at a bar in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue called officers to report the loss.
6:52 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted an unconscious person at Alpine Vista Court and Village Drive.
7:56 p.m. Officers were called about a white truck parked in the middle of the road with its engine running in the 100 block of Park Place.
11:08 p.m. Officers were called about a person who stole an animal trap from a residence in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
Total incidents: 47
- Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
