Fender bender fight: The Record for Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Wednesday, March 6, 2019

12:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a man who left a bar in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue without paying his tab.

7:47 a.m. Officers were called about a transient man struggling to push his bike with an attached trailer full of his belongings through a snowstorm. Officers checked in on the man, who said he was OK.

9:13 a.m. A resident in the 2600 block of Honeysuckle Lane called officers about a stray cat stuck in an animal trap.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click: TipSubmit.com

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

9:28 a.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 2000 block of Elk River Road.

2:14 p.m. A driver called officers about a car speeding down Lincoln Avenue and swerving between lanes. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

2:54 p.m. Two men got into a physical fight after a fender bender in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. After the fight, one of the men ran to his apartment to alert officers about the incident.

3:09 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious person at an elementary school in Yampa.

3:28 p.m. A man who lost his wallet the previous night at a bar in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue called officers to report the loss.

6:52 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted an unconscious person at Alpine Vista Court and Village Drive.

7:56 p.m. Officers were called about a white truck parked in the middle of the road with its engine running in the 100 block of Park Place.

11:08 p.m. Officers were called about a person who stole an animal trap from a residence in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

Total incidents: 47

Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.