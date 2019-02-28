Female authors take over library’s Short Story Dispenser ahead of International Women’s Day

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library presents “The Female Voice: 8 Days of Women Authors in Bud's Short Story Dispenser” from March 1 to 8. These free stories, gleaned by pushing a button on the dispenser by the library front desk, feature tales written by women leading up to International Women’s Day on March 8.

The library’s new simple-to-use machine is designed to elevate the role of story in everyday life. Users can choose one-minute, three-minute or children’s stories, and then push a button. The story then emerges from the front slot in the form of a free, eco-friendly scroll.

The permanent installation is provided to the Yampa Valley community in memory of Wayne E. Swanson — a lover of stories. On March 9, the dispenser returns to its regular catalog of thousands of contemporary tales that are custom-tailored for busy lives on the run.

Visit SteamboatLibrary.org/short-stories for more information.