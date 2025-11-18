Community Agriculture Alliance: How our food system works together to feed people

As the holidays approach, it is worth pausing to reflect on what we are grateful for. At the top of my list is the remarkable food system that ensures we have healthy, safe, and affordable food on our tables.

Where it is a locally raised grass-finished steak, or produce from across the country, every meal represents a vast web of farmers, ranchers, processors, and retailers working together to make food accessible.

Recent disruptions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the nation’s largest federal nutrition assistance program, remind us how interconnected our food system truly is. SNAP supports 42 million Americans, including nearly 600,000 Coloradans.

On average, benefits amount to about $187 per person each month, yet the impact extends far beyond the individual household. The purchasing power circulates through our communities, supporting grocers, farmers, and markets that form the foundation of our rural economy.

SNAP is a major component of the Farm Bill, accounting for nearly 80% of its total mandatory outlays. It plays an important role in the US food system by strengthening food access and stability, while helping sustain the network of producers, processors, distributors and retailers that make up the agricultural economy.

In Routt and Moffat counties, there are 25 retailers authorized to accept SNAP including Walmart and the Steamboat Springs Farmers Market.

While large federal programs like SNAP are vital, the strength of our food system also depends on local partnerships and people who care deeply about their communities. I was reminded of this over the past few weeks as Coloradans across the state stepped up to support one another in creative and compassionate ways.

From a grocery store in Pueblo offering a community “give and take” box, to local ranchers in Larimer County donating ground beef, to our own Routt County partners providing grocery give cards to families. These are all examples of food system resilience in action.

One program that truly illustrates this connection between local agriculture and community well-being is Local Food, Local People , a partnership between LiftUp of Routt County and the Community Agriculture Alliance (CAA).

The program connects community resources to community needs by providing fresh, locally produced food to Routt County residents facing food insecurity. Every dollar donated has double the impact supporting local agriculture while feeding neighbors in need.

Through this collaborative effort, CAA and LiftUp bring together donors, agricultural producers, and community members to make local food more accessible. Program funds are used to purchase food directly from Yampa Valley farmers, ranchers, and food businesses, including local protein, fresh produce, breads, and other goods needed to stock the shelves at LiftUp’s Food Bank.

This model ensures that donations stay in the community helping families in need while sustaining local producers who are the backbone of our regional food system.

When we talk about “food systems,” it can sound abstract or technical, but really, it’s personal. It’s the people you see at the farmers market, the rancher who supplies your favorite restaurant, and the volunteers who stock the shelves at LiftUp.

It’s a web of relationships that connects those who grow, those who distribute, and those who eat. Programs like Local Food, Local People remind us that agriculture is not just about production it’s about care, connection, and community.

As we gather around our tables this season, it is worth recognizing that gratitude for food is also gratitude for agriculture and the people behind it. Our local food system is strongest when everyone has a seat at the table.

If you or someone you know needs access to free or low-cost food this fall or winter, a list of local resources can be found at Liftuprc.org/what-we-do/food-banks/routt-county-food-security-watchdogs .

Libby Christensen is a statewide food and ag Specialist at the Colorado State University Office of Engagement and Extension.