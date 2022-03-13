Federal spending deal includes $2.9M for Hayden Center
Five months after it was initially expected, President Joe Biden’s signature on a $1.5 trillion spending bill will help Hayden secure almost all the funding the town needs to finish its renovated community center.
The town will get $2.87 million in congressionally designated spending for the Hayden Center, the former high school that opened last spring and has been adding amenities such as child care since.
The practice sometimes called earmarking returned to the halls of Congress last year for the first time in a decade with senators and representatives in both parties making requests for projects in their districts.
“It will get us within $650,000 of finishing the whole thing,” Hayden Town Manager Mathew Mendisco said in November.
Initially the spending bill was expected to pass by Oct. 1, but stopgap measures were used to fund the government until a larger deal was in place. That held up the money for Hayden even though the spending had already been agreed upon.
Mendisco said Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, encouraged the town to apply and that this particular project was a priority.
In November, Kate Oehl, a spokesperson for Bennet’s office said that spending designated by Congress is particularly useful funding projects that occasionally get overlooked.
Craig is also a beneficiary, getting $979,000 for an affordable housing project and just over $1 million for emergency generators to maintain the city’s water and wastewater treatment facilities during a power failure.
