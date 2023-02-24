Fatal crash closes US 40, Resort extends season: most-read stories at SteamboatPilot.com

The path of the Pioneer Ridge lift can be seen from the Hilltop area on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The lift will allow skiers and riders easier access to additional advanced terrain but also has garnered community concerns about skier safety in the Fish Creek area.

1. UPDATED: US 40 reopens following fatal crash west of Hayden

A three-car crash closed U.S. Highway 40 near the Routt-Moffat county line around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to Routt County Sheriff Doug Scherar. There was one fatality, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash, which involved a GMC Sierra, a Ford truck and a Subaru Outback, took place near mile marker 100, according to state patrol. One person was transported to Memorial Regional Health in Craig and another was brought to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs.

2. Hayden student dies in crash on US 40 that seriously injured another

The Routt County Coroner’s Office confirmed Wednesday, Feb. 22, that Alexis (Lexi) Lighthizer, 14, of Hayden died in a three-car crash on U.S. Highway 40 on Tuesday, Feb. 21. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a 1986 Ford F250 was headed west on U.S. Highway 40 when the pickup crossed over into the eastbound lane near mile marker 100 for an unknown reason.

3. Man dies at Steamboat Resort Wednesday

A male skier died at Steamboat Resort on Wednesday, Feb. 22, according to the communications team at Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. The man, identified on Thursday as an 81-year-old from Iowa, was skiing on upper Valley View.

4. National Weather Service predicts heavy snowfall, strong winds for western Colorado this week

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction is warning residents in western Colorado to prepare for a strong storm that’s expected to bring widespread snow to the region.

According to the NWS, snow is expected to start falling across western Colorado on Tuesday morning, Feb. 21, and continue through late Wednesday night, Feb. 22, and possibly through Thursday morning, Feb. 23.

5. Environmental impacts, patrol challenges, sidecountry danger all in consideration as Steamboat Resort expands

With fresh snow and recent bluebird days, the new lift line on the far north side of Steamboat Resort is extremely visible and less than a year away from in-bounds use. The ski area is planning to expand its operational boundaries with the Pioneer Ridge lift servicing 650-plus acres of advanced or expert terrain in the 2023-24 season.

6. Storms could drop a couple feet of snow in Steamboat Springs this week

Steamboat Springs could see snow every day this week. With a dynamic mix of weather on its way, the area is projected to get more than a foot before the weekend hits.

7. Alterra Mountain Co. settles class-action Ikon Pass lawsuit over ski area shutdowns in 2020

Alterra Mountain Co. has reached a $17.5 million settlement with skiers who bought the resort operator’s Ikon Pass and sued when the company closed its resorts in March 2020 at the start of the global pandemic.

8. One person suffered serious injuries in Sunday car crash in Steamboat Springs

A two-vehicle crash that closed part of U.S. Highway 40 near the Dream Island apartments in Steamboat Springs on Sunday, Feb. 19, resulted in one person suffering serious injuries and another person sustaining minor injuries.

9. Steamboat Resort now open until April 16

It is unusual for the resort to extend the season, with a single day extension happening in 2007 and a week extension occurring in 1993.

10. Sunset Happy Hour returns to Steamboat Resort

Sunset Happy Hour at the top of the gondola is back. Starting Thursday, Feb. 23, the evening event returns, and will continue on most Thursdays and Sundays through March 30.