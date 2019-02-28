Fast food fight: The Record for Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019

2:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a drunken man stumbling around Steamboat Resort. Officers contacted the man's roommate, who gave him a ride home.

7:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted someone who fell at a senior center in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

7:42 a.m. A school bus driver called officers after a car sped around the bus's stop sign while picking up kids at Chinook Lane and Walton Creek Road.

11:26 a.m. An employee of a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue called officers after a former staff member made disgruntled comments. The employee worried something might happen to her or the business.

1:46 p.m. Officers were called about a fraud case in which someone was using another person's Social Security number.

2:46 p.m. An adult son punched his father after getting into an argument at a fast food restaurant in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers ended up arresting the son on suspicion of reckless endangerment for a separate incident earlier in February.

4:28 p.m. An employee at a school in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue called officers about a student who had not shown up to classes for a week. Officers confirmed the student has been sick.

6:25 p.m. Cars parked near a school in the 10 block of East Maple Street for a basketball game were blocking traffic. Officers asked people at the game to move their vehicles out of the road.

7:13 p.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about a fight at U.S. Highway 40 and South Poplar Street in Hayden.

10:07 p.m. Officers were called about an elk standing in the middle of the road at Lincoln Avenue and 13th Street.

10:56 p.m. A transient man locked himself inside a business in the 100 block of Anglers Drive, so he could spend the night there. An employee noticed the man and called officers, who issued a trespassing warning.

Total incidents: 35

Steamboat officers had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.