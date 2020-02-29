Farny, Gleason named coach of the year as 4 Sailors earn all-state nods

The Steamboat Springs High School Alpine ski team poses at the state skiing championships on Friday, Feb. 28.

Margaret Hackworthy/courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — At the conclusion of the state skiing championships, four Sailors were named to all-state teams and two coaches were honored by the Colorado High School Activities Association.

With a fourth-place finish in slalom, Steamboat Springs High School senior Alex Blair was named to the slalom all-state team alongside teammate Emily Schneider. Junior Sumner Cotton earned all-state nods for both classic and skate disciplines, while junior Wyatt Mortenson was named to the all-state classic team.

Capping off an excellent season, Steamboat Alpine head coach Mike Farny was named the CHSAA Alpine coach of the year. With tons of brand new competitors on the team, Farny led more athletes than ever to the state championships.

Steamboat Springs High School Alpine skiing head coach Mike Farny was named Alpine Coach of the Year at the state skiing championships on Friday, Feb. 28.

Margaret Hackworthy/Courtesy

Additionally, Sailors assistant Nordic coach Pat Gleason, who has been a volunteer for the program since the 1990s earned Nordic coach of the year ahead of his retirement.

Steamboat all-state recipients

Sumner Cotton: classic and skate

Wyatt Mortenson: classic

Alex Blair: slalom

Emily Schneider: slalom

League Champs

Boys classic: 1. Steamboat Springs 487. 2. Middle Park 478. 3. Battle Mountain 446.

Girls classic: 1. Battle Mountain 467. 2. Middle Park 444. 3. Lake County 425.

Boys skate: 1. Steamboat Springs 498. 2. Middle Park 485. 3. Aspen 459.

Girls skate: 1. Aspen 506. 1. Battle Mountain 466. 3. Lake County 417.

Boys GS: 1. Aspen 515. 2. Vail Mountain 512. 3. Battle Mountain 511.

Girls GS: 1. Aspen 508. 2. Evergreen 507. 3. Battle Mountain 504.

Boys slalom: 1. Aspen 528. 2. Nederland 507. 3. Battle Mountain 499.

Girls slalom: 1. Evergreen 508. 2. Middle Park 504. 3. Steamboat Springs 496.

Steamboat Springs skier Kai Scott makes a turn on the giant slalom course at the state skiing championships on Friday, Feb. 28.

Margaret Hackworthy/Courtesy

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.