Farmers Market Spotlight: The Moonlight Smithy

One of the Moonlight Smithy forged steel products Dal Leck creates and sells at the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market.

Moonlight Smithy courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It’s usually nighttime when Dal Leck heads to his shop to work — that’s how he came up with the name “Moonlight Smithy.”

By day, you can find him on Saturdays at the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market. Nestled among the tomatoes and Palisade peaches, his booth stands out — he’s the only blacksmith at the market.

“I always thought of blacksmithing as a side job, something that I had a passion for but could only get to it when I could. I said I was moonlighting,” he explained.

It might be a side job, but blacksmithing runs in Leck’s blood.

“My grandfather was a blacksmith,” Leck said fondly, “and so was his father. I have his anvil in my shop, and it’s still being used today.”

He remembers childhood summers spent in his grandfather’s workshop, watching the welding machine and the sparking metal. His interest peaked in adulthood, and he began to travel to conferences and workshops to learn more about the trade and practice his craft.

Knives created by Dal Leck in his Moonlight Smithy studio in Hayden,

Knives

“A lot of my ideas come from studying and imitating the old style of blacksmithing,” Leck said. “There isn’t really anything new in this craft.”

Today that anvil, passed down from generation to generation, resides in Leck’s workshop, a few doors down from his house in Hayden. Leck and his wife, Cindy, bought the building nearly 20 years ago, and Hayden residents will remember it as the old county store.

These days, it houses his work — mostly steel forged with hammer and anvil. His products include everything from simple wall hooks to elaborate railings to furniture items and knives.

If you go What: The Moonlight Smithy at the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Where: Seventh and Yampa streets between Sixth and Eighth streets

Much of his work is custom made for private buyers. He works with them to figure out what they want, what it will look like and where they want it.

“My most rewarding pieces are the ones that take the most detail and thought to put together,” Leck said. “But even the simple projects take a degree of skill and craftmanship to complete.”

Leck credits his wife, Cindy, with helping him creatively.

“He gives me too much credit,” she said, laughing. “He has the artistic mind. I can come up with ideas and suggest this or that, but it’s all him. He really has an eye for it. It all comes from passion.”

When he’s not manning his booth, you can find Leck at the fire station; he’s the fire chief for the West Routt Fire Protection District in Hayden. His full-time job takes up most of his time.

But while this is his first year at the Farmers Market, he’s no stranger to the booth life.

“We used to travel all over, going to different regional art festivals and craft shows,” Cindy said, “but then the fire station got so busy, and we decided to stay more local.”

“It’s difficult to juggle two jobs at times, and it can extend my timeline for completing projects,” Leck added.

He has plans to retire from the fire district next year, which will give him more time for his projects. In the meantime, he’s happy to be out in the mix on Saturdays, meeting people and showing off his creations.

“The best part of the Farmers Market is being able to visit with people from all walks of life,” Leck said. “I would like to thank those guests and vendors who shared their experiences with me. I’ve learned so much this year.”