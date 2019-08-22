Farmers Market Spotlight: Jennimoose Designs LLC

A child-sized appliquéd denim jacket, made by Jenny Wall, of Jennimoose Designs.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Jenny Wall knows her way around local retail. She owned and operated the Moose Mountain Trading Co. in downtown Steamboat Springs for 21 years, where she sold high-end women’s clothing. She also owned and bought for boutique pet store Felix & Fido and managed LiftUp of Routt County’s thrift store.

And for the past three years, she’s embarked on a different kind of retail adventure — bringing her products to the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market.

“It’s absolutely so much fun,” Wall said. “My face hurts at the end of the day, from smiling so much.”

Jennimoose’s offerings include original, appliquéd clothing for women and children and Badass Bandanas designer dog bandanas.

Wall began learning the skill of appliqué 30 years ago, when her children were young, and those products eventually made their way into Moose Mountain Trading Co.’s inventory.

“The designing part was absolutely my favorite part,” Wall said.

After a turbulent year of Wall’s husband and mother passing away, Wall stepped down from her position at LiftUp and focused on work as a life coach. With the job change, she found herself with much more free time to sew and develop her products. Now, appliqué design is a major part of her Jennimoose business.

Wall offers a line of women’s and children’s jean jackets, with colorful, appliquéd designs on the back, ranging from flowers to foxes to camping-related mantras. This summer, she’s added a line of Frida Kahlo-inspired jackets, including depictions of Frida herself to flowers similar to the ones Kahlo painted to sugar skulls.

“Every time I do a design, I do it differently. Each one is slightly unique and original,” Wall said. “That feels good to me as the creator and to buyers.”

On the other side of Wall’s Farmers Market booth, the Badass Bandanas line is every bit as bright and colorful as the appliquéd products but cheaper. There’s a design for every dog’s personality and color palette.

Some bandanas offer cute, cartoony prints of ladybugs, butterflies, squirrels, raccoons and fish, and others are a pretty paisley or feature a buffet of scrumptious-looking dessert foods. If a dog is a fan of the Broncos, Spiderman, Wonder Woman or Star Wars, a bandana can share that with the world.

Recent top sellers are the Colorado-themed bandanas — a classic Colorado flag design and a watercolor-style Colorado flag design. Both designs use custom-printed fabric.

An original camping-themed denim jacket by Jenny Wall, of Jennimoose Designs.

Wall uses a computerized sewing machine to create each of her hand-cut bandanas at home. She uses premium-grade cottons and promises that her products are extremely durable. The bandanas are available in sizes XS through XL. In addition to being sold at the Farmers Market, they’re also available on Etsy.

Find Wall and Jennimoose at the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 24, Aug. 31, Sept. 14 and Sept. 21.

An appliquéd denim jacket of iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, created by Jenny Wall of Jennimoose.

A dog bandana, made by Jenny Wall, of Badass Bandanas and Jennimoose Designs.

A dog models a dog bandana, made by Jenny Wall, of Badass Bandanas and Jennimoose Designs.

