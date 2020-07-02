Farmers Market begins in downtown Hayden

The new Hayden Farmer's Market can be found at 195 W Jefferson Ave. from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday.

Shelby Reardon

HAYDEN — No longer is the joy of a farmers market reserved for Steamboat Springs. Thanks to the efforts of a few local businesses, downtown Hayden now has a market of its own, every Thursday evening from 5 to 8 p.m., starting July 2.

“I don’t know how long it’s been (since Hayden has had a market),” said Annalia Bailey, owner of the Fais Do-Do Bistro food truck and co-creator of the market. “We kind of decided to do it on a whim, really just because we hadn’t seen it here in awhile.”

Bailey and the Fais Do-Do Bistro food truck park themselves in a small lot in front of Axial Arts Architecture at 195 West Jefferson Ave. in downtown Hayden most nights. The lot is plenty big enough for other vendors to join, so Bailey did some coordinating with Wendy Lind of Axial Arts, as well as the Hayden Fresh Farm stand that sets up in the lot every Sunday. The group then sent out an invitation to any vendor with a sales tax license.

The market will start small, but is expected to grow throughout the summer. The first week featured Hayden Fresh Farms, Fais Do-Do, Mountain Bluebird Farm produce stand and Yampa Valley Ice Cream. Other vendors have expressed interest in joining later in the summer.

The new Hayden Farmer’s Market can be found at 195 W Jefferson Ave. from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday. The market will feature the Fais Do-Do Bistro Cajun food truck, Hayden Fresh Farm, a produce stand by Mountain Bluebird Farm and more.

Shelby Reardon

Hayden Fresh Farms used to vacate the lot every Sunday, but will now only set up during the Thursday market. Co-owner of Hayden Fresh Farm, Colby Townsend hopes the weekly market becomes permanent.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“We would love to have a permanent outlet in Hayden,” he said. “Obviously, that’s where we’re from, and we’d like to be a community-based (business).”

There is a Facebook event that people can join to use as a reminder of the weekly occurrence.

“They’re pretty excited to have something new,” said Bailey. “Hayden is pretty welcoming to new things. Everybody gets excited to try whatever is new in town.”

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.