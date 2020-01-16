Famous guitar duo to hold intimate concert at Steamboat Art Museum

Classical guitarists, known as the Grigoryan Brothers, will bring their talent to Strings Music Fest's "Intersections: Music at the Museum" at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Steamboat Art Museum. The event is free and open to the public.

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Strings Music Festival and the Steamboat Art Museum is serving up another visual and musical treat, free to the public. This time, they’ll be hosting the Australian-based guitar duo, The Grigoryan Brothers, known for their amazing repertoire of music from Bach to jazz to Disney favorites to their own improvisations.

The free Intersections: Music at the Museum concert, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, will be held at the art museum, surrounded by the artwork of hometown plein air artist Richard Galusha and his former Steamboat Springs High School students.

“It’s a wonderful way to draw people in who may not come to the museum or those people who may not normally be a part of Strings,” said Steamboat Art Museum Executive Director Betse Grassby.

Strings first tried out Music at the Museum last year with a solo cellist to see if people would appreciate the up-close-and-personal concerts in small venues like the art museum. It was a big hit with the public.

“It feels like you are in someone’s grand living room instead of a music hall,” said Katie Carroll, director of artistic administration and education for Strings.

“Some people brought their kids, and if the kid needed to move, they went around and looked at art,” Carroll said.

Carroll said organizers try to find artists who enjoy interacting with a small audience and will converse with the audience after the performance. The internationally known Grigoryan Brothers were a perfect fit.

If you go What: Intersections — Music at the Museum with Grigoryan Brother Guitar Duo

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23; doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave.

Cost: Free

“We were lucky they had a hole in their schedule. They are just so personable and nice, and the whole idea is to create an open environment to hear the classical guitar style,” Carroll said.

Grassby, one of the original co-founders of Strings, said she knew when they were remodeling the museum, it would be the perfect place for intimate concerts.

“Acoustic music is really important, and the sound is so rich in the museum,” Grassby said.

The concert is open to the public, and free tickets are provided at the door.

Grassby said doors open at 5:30 p.m., so people can enjoy the stunning paintings of Galush, a retired art teacher. Galush, who taught art for 20 years at the local high school, will share 35 years of his paintings that include work from his world travels and Northwest Colorado.

“The youth gallery will feature the work of some of his high school art students over the years,” Grassby said. “It’s amazing to see his influence on our Steamboat kids.”

Music at the Museum will end its season Feb. 11 with Harvard- and Julliard-trained violinist Francesca Anderegg performing at Steamboat Art Museum.

Frances Hohl is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.