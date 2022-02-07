Family-run furniture store finds home in Steamboat

The new iFurnish store at 1855 Shield Drive in Steamboat Springs is slated to open in March. Once open, it will be the third store for iFurnish, which started in Frisco and later expanded into Kremmling.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Shoppers looking for furniture in Steamboat Springs will have another option, as iFurnish has plans to expand, taking over the spot that formerly housed the Moxi Home Consignment and Design.

“We’re super excited to be in Steamboat,” said Tony Pestello, who owns iFurnish with his wife, Kelly. “We’re a family-owned business, and we love the small town, and we’d love getting involved with the community.”

Pestello is currently making some cosmetic improvements to the space, and he has tentatively planned for a March 1 soft opening for the new store at 1855 Shield Drive.

“We painted and freshened everything up inside. … They had a kind of a warehouse area that we turned into a showroom, just by painting and making it look pretty, to gain more square footage,” Pestello said. “The doors will be open, and people will be able to walk through (in March). We may still be working on stuff, but that’s the goal right now.”

The 11,000-square-foot store will offer a wide assortment of furniture, including living, dining, bedroom, home office, entertainment, outdoor and mattresses. Inside, customers will find everything from tables, chairs, recliners and sofas to desks, bookcases, bedding and more.

“We are a full-line furniture store that offers affordable, fashionable furniture,” Pestello said, adding that iFurnish will have couches on the showroom floor ranging from $899 up to $8,000.

He said the store will also offer design services and a hospitality program for the owners of short-term rentals and for property managers.

Tony and Kelly Pestello with dog Fergie.

iFurnish/courtesy photo

“We will have interior designers on staff that can go out to people’s houses and help them with design,” Pestello continued.

Pestello said he has wanted to open a store in the Steamboat area for some time now and was happy when the opportunity presented itself. He added that he hopes it will keep local dollars circulating in the community.

“I know there’s a lot of really good longtime stores and design services there,” Pestello said. “Hopefully, we can work together with the whole community.”

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Pestello said he learned about the furniture business as a child growing up in Elk River, Minnesota, where his family had a store.

Pestello and his wife opened More Space Place in Summit County 15 years ago. They followed that up by opening the first iFurnish location in Frisco in 2011.

iFurnish expanded into Kremmling in 2020 when the Pestellos renovated an old grocery store there. The small chain of stores also has warehouses in Summit County, Kremmling and Park County.

“We have tons of warehouse space — we have a lot in stock,” Pestello said.

In addition to the couple, multiple members of their family and extended family also work under the iFurnish brand. It all just goes to show how the company is fueled by family and the importance of community, Pestello said.

“It’s definitely a family-run business,” Pestello said. “We also have 34 employees, and we consider them all family. We have a lot of longtime employees that have helped us grow, and they mean a lot to Kelly and me.”

Pestello said he also has a great appreciation for the communities that support his stores.

He has played an active role in those communities, acting as president of the Summit County Chamber of Commerce from 2014-18. He is still a member of that board and also serves on the board of trustees for the Summit Foundation, as well as for the Summit County Community Care Clinic, which serves 8,500 people.

He is also on the Frisco Town Business Advisory Board, a housing authority advisory board and several other boards that address issues in mountain communities.

Pestello said he is excited for the chance to expand iFurnish, and his business will be an active part of the community moving forward.

“We all want the best for each other, for our community and for you and your family and their families,” Pestello said. “If you’re a good, decent person, that’s exactly what we all should care about in the end, right?”

