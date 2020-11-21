False alarm: The Record for Friday Nov. 20
8:20 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a dog at large. Officers detained the animal.
12:17 p.m. Officers received a report from a person saying that another person was trying to file for unemployment in their name. The case is under investigation.
1:53 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers received a call about a person whom had not returned from the wilderness when they said they would. Before a rescue team was dispatched, the person turned up where they were supposed to be.
4:59 p.m. A Steamboat officer located a car involved in a hit-and=run collision that the Routt County Sheriff’s Office was investigating. The case was turned over to sheriff’s deputies.
10:41 p.m. Officers received a call from employees at a store near the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza saying there were some suspicious people hanging out outside the store. The people were part of a cleaning crew the employees were not aware of.
11:08 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint near the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road saying their upstairs neighbor was stomping and there were a lot of loud voices. The neighbor was asked to quiet down.
Total incidents: 46
• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases that included call for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Search and Rescue responded to one call for service.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
