False alarm on stolen item: The Record for Thursday, April 8

Thursday, April 8

1:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from staff at a hotel in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road that said an intoxicated man not staying in the hotel was knocking on guest doors and harassing them. The man was arrested for harassment and trespassing.

9:38 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a man camping in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers asked the man to leave.

12:06 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of unemployment fraud in the 25000 block of Routt County Road 33A.

1:50 p.m. Officers responded to a physical fight between a contractor and a homeowner in the 2700 block of Village Drive. Neither party wanted to press charges so officers mediated the argument.

9:54 p.m. Officers responded to a call in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza in which a resident claimed a neighbor stole their item. Officers found the item and discovered it was not stolen.

Total incidents: 28

• Steamboat officers responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.