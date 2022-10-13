Fall festivities: Halfway to Halloween in Oak Creek, a Spooktacular evening in Steamboat

Franciosi Brothers is celebrating Halfway to Halloween from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 with live music and more.

There’s about two weeks to Halloween and the festivities have already begun, celebrating fall and the spooky season.

Franciosi Brothers in Oak Creek is celebrating being ‘halfway to halloween’ with an event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Tyree Woods will entertain alongside Tyler Cain on percussion and Mike Martinez on the keys for an evening of music that will conclude a long summer of live performances in the outdoor space.

All summer, the Oak Creek Tavern has “piggy backed” off of the Franciosi Brothers’ live music, following the event there with one of its own. Owner Skyler McKinley is continuing the live music trend Saturday evening with a performance from John Fog.

“I think the real benefit is of course it brings people into the bar, and to the restaurants, but it also brings that traffic,” McKinley said. “Even folks who are just driving through see it’s lively, that there’s people everywhere. As a function of that, if they don’t stop that time, they’re going to stop the next time.”

Oak Creek was full of live music all summer at both locations as well as Lupita’s and the Colorado Bar.

“It might be because it’s post pandemic, it might be because new folks are moving to town, it might be because Stagecoach is growing, but there’s been a lot more demand among all of us (business owners),” McKinley said.

There are more events scheduled at Oak Creek Tavern throughout all of October as McKinley and other business owners try to not only provide a good time for locals, but take advantage of those passing through during fall foliage and hunting season.

Oak Creek Tavern will have live music on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, and will have more events later in the month.

Embracing halloween, Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation is hosting a Spooktacular Evening on Saturday from 6:15-9 p.m. for middle school students at the Howelsen Ice Arena. Attendees between sixth and eighth grade will be able to ice skate for an hour before moving upstairs to the new space above the lobby. There, they can eat pizza and paint pumpkins while watching Hocus Pocus.

Registration can be found at SteamboatSprings.net/Recreation .

The event is the first of its kind, but represents a resurgence of youth programming.

“Before COVID we offered many middle school programs, so we’re trying to bring them back,” said Megan Troiani, the youth and teen recreation supervisor. “This is our first one and we’re going to start offering bimonthly middle school events.”

The middle school program will reappear on Dec. 9 with a ski day at Howelsen Hill. During the other months, parks and recreation will offer high school student programming.

“There’s not too much going on in town for them right now,” Troiani said. “We just wanted to bring it back.”

