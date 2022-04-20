Faherty to open first Colorado store in Steamboat Springs

Faherty Brand has opened it's first Colorado retail outlet at 902 Lincoln Ave. in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Faherty Brand can be found across the country, but when its new store at 902 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs opens Friday, April 22, it will be the company’s first retail outlet in Colorado.

“Steamboat, I think, it’s just a very up-and-coming community, and it is a very interesting community,” said Jackie Golding, Faherty Brand senior marketing manager, brand and experiential. “We have a very big e-commerce community in Colorado, and there’s been a lot of appetite for the state. … From our retail side of the business, it seems Steamboat is a really nice up-and-coming resort and vacation destination that fits well with our consumer.”

The new store is across the street from Lyon’s Corner Drug & Soda Fountain at the corner of Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue. It will become Faherty Brand’s 37th location in the United States.

The business was co-founded in 2013 by Alex Faherty and his wife Kerry, along with his twin brother Mike Faherty.

Before starting the company, Alex Faherty, who is the CEO, spent a decade in finance and private equity with companies like Winchester Capital, Greenhill & Co. and Cerberus Capital Management. He earned his degree in political science from Yale, where he was a starter on the football team for three years.

Kerry Faherty is a lawyer with a background in human rights and mindfulness. She uses Faherty Brand as a platform to create community and conversation through the store’s event series Sun Sessions, which spotlights good people doing good work. She is also a writer and published her first children’s book in 2022. The couple lives in Brooklyn, New York, with their two children.

Mike Faherty worked for Ralph Lauren and majored in fashion design at Washington University in St. Louis before co-founding the clothing store. He has a passion for fabric design and is exploring innovative blends to create the perfect hand-feel. He also lives in Brooklyn with his wife and child.

“Alex had been working in finance, so he had quit his finance job to go off with Mike on this lifelong dream,” Golding said. “It’s something they have wanted to do since they were kids.”

She said the brothers grew up on the beach in New Jersey, and that background is reflected in the clothing.

“They’ve always had this connection to a coastal lifestyle and a laid back, comfortable, sustainable beach wear,” Golding said. “That’s why it’s really exciting to come into Steamboat Springs, and other mountain communities, because that is something that we would like the brand to evolve into. It’s kind of like every day, everywhere.”

Faherty features both men’s and women’s clothing with the goal of creating high-quality, sustainable, feel-good favorites. The items offered utilize a variety of fabrics ranging from organic cottons to recycled polyester shorts that have been created from used water bottles.

“Everything is really very sustainably minded,” Golding said. “We take sustainability into account and everything we do.”

The Steamboat location will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. The location will be managed by Anna Dugan, a resident of Steamboat Springs.

This weekend the public is invited to stop by the location and join in the grand opening celebration. Customers will get a custom bandana gift with purchase. The celebration will ramp up Saturday when the store will host a musical performance by Wild Faith from noon to 3 p.m. and Sunday will feature Storm Peak Brewery. There will also be a couple of featured pop-ups.

“We think of our stores as community centers,” Golding said. “We take a lot of pride in working with local businesses, and making sure we can get people involved. We do pop-ups in the stores, and we do events.”

Golding says Faherty also takes pride in working with indigenous populations to showcase their creations, which are featured as part of the store’s lineup.

“We do have connections with indigenous designers, and that is something that makes us stand out in the marketplace,” Golding said. “We take a lot of pride in working with our indigenous designers, whether that be Steven Paul Judd or Bethany Yellowtail, making sure that we are not using appropriated prints. We’re really kind of leaning into these people and showcasing their culture and their heritage through our pieces.”

Golding said Faherty strives to provide the best quality in fashion at all of the stores..

“We do a lot of high-quality clothing. We take a lot of pride in the fabrics that we use, which are very soft and it’s comfortable,” Golding said. “We have things that you want to wear, and I think there’s a very interesting line between comfort and style and this is really a blend of both … these pieces and be comfortable, but you’re also going to be able to show up and look put together, and well styled.”

