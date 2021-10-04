Facebook’s down; here’s how to watch tonight’s Steamboat Springs Election Forum

Due to Facebook outages, tonight’s 2021 Steamboat Springs Election Forum will be livestreamed exclusively on SteamboatPilot.com. Viewers can access the live coverage from the home page. The forum will not be available on the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page.

To view, click here . The forum will start around 5:45 p.m. A video recording of the event will be also available on the Pilot’s Election 2021 page Thursday.

The event is sponsored by the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors, the Steamboat Springs Chamber’s Economic Development Council and the Steamboat Pilot & Today.