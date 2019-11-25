Facebook video sparks animal abuse investigation in Grand County

GRANBY — A video showing a horse being dragged behind a pickup truck in Grand Lake has prompted outrage and an investigation into whether the people involved will be charged with animal abuse.

A woman on Sunday posted a minute-long video on Facebook of a horse being tied to a truck hitch by its bridle and pulled across the property while the horse actively resists.

The original video post has since been taken down, but a shorter clip circulating Facebook had been viewed over 28,000 times by Monday morning.

After receiving multiple messages from people in the community asking the Grand County Sheriff’s Office to press charges immediately, the sheriff’s office issued a news release confirming an investigation is underway.

While Lt. Dan Mayer, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, confirmed the office is looking into the video, charging the couple with a crime isn’t quite so simple.

While many people have called for the couple involved to be immediately punished, Mayer said, the laws surrounding animal abuse are somewhat open to interpretation, and others might argue the video only shows regular ranching activity.

Mayer agreed the way in which the horse is pulled seems uncalled for to him, but Mayer also said some people might consider branding animal abuse.

He said the sheriff’s office is working the investigation with its Animal Control unit and will see if the horse had been hurt. He expects more information will be available at a press conference later in the day.

In the original Facebook post, the owner of the horse says they checked its tendons and muscles after the video to ensure the horse wasn’t injured.