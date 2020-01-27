Exposed: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

9:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Meadow Lane and Village Drive after receiving a report that a man allegedly grabbed another male passenger on a bus. The man then refused to leave the bus but left before officers arrived. The incident is still under investigation.

1:10 p.m. A man exposed himself to an employee at a business in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Steamboat officers are still trying to identify him.

3:55 p.m. A vehicle was reported in the area of Anglers Drive and South Lincoln Avenue changing lanes without signaling and nearly running the reporting party off the road. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

7:24 p.m. A man in the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive reported to police that he believed someone had siphoned gas from his snowmobile.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

Total incidents: 42

Steamboat officers had 35 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had six cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.