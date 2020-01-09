Explore Steamboat invites you to Get Creative

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Calling all writers, poets and aspiring writers. The Steamboat Pilot & Today wants to feature your work in its new “Get Creative” section to run Fridays in the Explore Steamboat section.

Poems and stories cannot exceed 400 words. Each submissions will be reviewed and chosen by Arts and Entertainment Editor Mackenzie Hicks and Editor Lisa Schlichtman. Pieces may not run every Friday, but each submitter will be contacted with the date their piece will run.

Email all submissions to mhicks@steamboatpilot.com.