Explore More

Eric Delany Screenshot-2023-06-29-at-12.44.37-PM

Music on the Beach – Eric Delany

5-8 p.m., Friday

Slopeside Grill – Burgess Creek Beach, 1855 Ski Times Square Drive

Slopeside Grill presents music every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all summer long. Up-and-coming musicians and local bands serenading on the beautiful Slopeside Beach. Slopeside is the only family and dog friendly place to relax on the mountain with live tunes.

Live Music- The Remedy Screenshot-2023-06-29-at-12.49.57-PM

Live Music – The Remedy

5:30-7:30 p.m., Friday

Mountainside Grill and Bar, 3190 S. Lincoln Ave.

Tom wood, Lee Parker and Roy Powell will perform a collection of jazzy and folk originals with some favorite covers.

Cosmic Bowling at Snow Bowl Screenshot-2023-06-22-at-2.53.15-PM

Cosmic Bowling at Snow Bowl

8-9 p.m. Friday

Snow Bowl Steamboat, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza

Head to Snow Bowl Steamboat for Cosmic Bowling every Friday night. Neon colors and black lights create an exciting atmosphere across 12 newly updated AMF bowling lanes. Eat dinner at the lanes with our new summer menu and come early to take advantage of our happy hour specials, which have selections for even the pickiest of eaters. There’s always something happening at Snow Bowl.

Yoga in the Botanic Park Screenshot-2023-06-22-at-3.01.24-PM

Yoga in the Botanic Park

9-10 a.m. Saturday

Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane

Join us for a gentle, all-levels yoga class, weather permitting. Suggested donation of $10 helps support the park. For info, call or text Patty at 970-846-5608. Cash, check or VENMO accepted. Bring a mat or towel and water.

Steamboat Springs Farmers Market Kit Geary/ Steamboat Pilot & Today

Mainstreet Farmers Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Yampa Street in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs Farmers Market is every Saturday through Sept. 28. Come on downtown to Yampa Street to experience all the best local food, freshest produce and finest art that Steamboat has to offer.

Steamboat Cars and Coffee Screenshot-2023-06-29-at-12.55.51-PM

Steamboat Cars and Coffee

9-11 a.m., Saturday

Transit Center Parking Lot, 1505 Lincoln Ave

A fun, free, family event featuring classic cars from the local area every other Saturday throughout the summer. Bring your car or just come and spectate.

Read to Dogs Screenshot-2023-06-29-at-12.57.56-PM

Read to Dogs

10:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday

Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave

Registration required. Kids get a chance to practice reading out loud to a trained therapy dog. Kids read by themselves for a 20-minute session with the dog and the dog’s owner. This program is provided by Heeling Friends of Steamboat Springs.

Jay Roemer Screenshot-2023-06-29-at-12.58.43-PM

Music on the Beach – Jay Roemer

1-4 p.m. Saturday

Slopeside Grill – Burgess Creek Beach, 1855 Ski Times Square Drive

Dance Party with West Coast Swing Lesson Screenshot-2023-06-29-at-1.00.54-PM

Dance Party with West Coast Swing Lesson

6-10 p.m., Saturday

Goodhart’s Dancin’, 1955 Bridge Lane #1900

Introductory West Coast Swing lesson followed by a party to meet new people and practice new moves. Dance to a mix of latin music and todays hits. All welcome. No partner or experience needed. $10 suggested donation. Wear your red, white, and blue.

Better Half Screenshot-2023-06-29-at-1.06.23-PM

Better Half at the Ice House

3-6 p.m., Sunday

Yampa River Ice House, 751 Yampa St

Join Deanna and Chris for great music and delicious food and drink from the Ice House.