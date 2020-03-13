Explore More: Wildlife films, a luau and Howelsen Hill’s Closing Day set for Routt County March 13 to 19

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Spring is almost here, and temperatures are rising. However, there’s still plenty to do to enjoy those last few weeks of ski season. Ring in spring with a luau at Steamboat Resort and join the community at Howelsen Hill Ski Area’s last big hurrah of the season. Afterwards, be sure to stop by to see some spectacular films highlighting wildlife and fly-fishing.

Comedy Show with Korey David and Friends 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 13

Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Korey David is back in Steamboat Springs for another night of laughs. Other Denver comics will join the comedian as well as some of Steamboat Comedy’s own members. Cost is $10. Tickets are available at schmiggitys.com or at the door.

Isabelle Stillman 7 p.m. Friday, March 13

The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.

Denver-based, singer-songwriter Isabelle Stillman will perform as part of her “The Middle Sister” tour. Cost to attend is free.

Mom’s Kitchen plays Widespread Panic 10 p.m. Friday, March 13; Saturday, March 14; and Sunday, March 15

Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.

All the way from St. Louis, Missouri, Mom’s Kitchen hits the stage to bring a feel good dance party to Steamboat. Cost to attend is $10. Tickets are available at oldtownpub.com.

Super Ski Free Sunday and Closing Day Celebration 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15

Howelsen Hill Ski Area, 845 Howelsen Parkway

Celebrate the end of the Howelsen Hill ski season with a community party. Food, drinks, games and even commemorative Ski Free Sunday stickers will be available. Prizes will also be raffled off, including a season pass to Howelsen Hill for 2020-21. Cost to attend is free.

Apres Sessions: The Sponges 3 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15

T Bar at Steamboat, 2045 Ski Time Square Drive

The Sponges will perform as part of T Bar’s new concert series. Visit steambo.at/apres for more information. Cost to attend is free.

Wild Films: Wild Shorts from the International Wildlife Film Festival 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, March 16

Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

See six shorts from the 2019 Wildlife Film Festival. Shorts include “Grizzly Country,” “Return of the Texas Bighorn,” “What Can Be Saved: Owl vs. Owl,” “Lens of Time: Secrets of Schooling,” “The Great Pretender” and “Sounds of Survival.” Cost to attend is free.

Figure Drawing 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18

Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Draw with a live model. Bring your own supplies, such as an easel, paper, charcoal or conti crayons. Cost is $30.

Sunset Happy Hour 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 19

Steamboat Resort, 2305 Mount Werner Circle

Steamboat-based Trevor G. Potter will play music as the sun sinks below the horizon. Cost is $15 and includes a ride up the gondola and $5 off food or drink of your choice. Passholders are free. Gondolas load between 5 and 7:45 p.m.

