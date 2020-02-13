Explore More: Unique Valentine’s Day dates and events to kick those winter blues spice up Routt County for Feb. 14 to 20
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — If you’re at a loss for Valentine’s Day or need a fun break to remind you why you love snow, Routt County has a host of fun events to get you out and about all weekend long.
‘Roadless’ and ‘Ace and the Desert Dog’
7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.
A two-film feature filled with adventure and a dog. What more could you want for a Valentine’s Day movie night? “Ace and the Desert Dog” follows photographer Ace Kvale and his dog Genghis Kahn on a 60-day walkabout in Utah to celebrate Kvale’s 60th birthday while Genghis Kahn records it all in his Desert Dawg Adventure Blawg. Teton Gravity’s new film “Roadless” follows snowboarders Bryan Iguchi, Jeremy Jones and Travis Rice as they explore the Teton Wilderness. Tickets are $15 and available at steamboatfilmfestival.com and at the door.
Desperation Day 2
8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
If you missed it on Thursday, Feb. 13, don’t fret. Steamboat Comedy is back at Schmiggity’s for a second night of comedy with special guest Robbie Bernstein. Cost to attend is $5 and available at brownpapertickets.com.
Red and White Valentine’s Day Party
10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.
Single or committed, Old Town Pub is offering a dance party for everyone this Valentine’s Day. DJ Skippa will play music, and Don Viper and DJ Randy will also contribute to the night. The cost to attend is $5.
Debunk the Winter Funk
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Stagecoach State Park, 25500 Routt County Road 14, Oak Creek
Winter is still a couple months from being over, and if you’re feeling the blues in between powder days, Stagecoach State Park has just the fix. The annual Debunk the Winter Funk offers archery, ice fishing, snowshoeing, fat biking, ski biking, sledding, avalanche demonstrations, campfires and the all-important treats. For those who have valid state park passes, the event is free. For everyone else, the cost to enter is $8 for a day pass.
15th annual Backcountry Film Festival
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.
The Backcountry Film Festival brings a variety of adventure to Steamboat Springs in an event that benefits local nonprofits Yampatika and Friends of the Routt Backcountry. This year’s lineup includes “Can’t Ski Vegas,” “Drawn to High Places,” “Endless Winter: Chapter 1,” “Leave Nice Tracks,” “A Climb for Equality,” “Colter’s Route,” “Climate Change in the Kennels” and “Peak Obsession.” Tickets are $20 — $10 for students — and available at showclix.com or at the door.
Casino Night Fundraiser
7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
The Steamboat Grand, 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Benefitting the Discovery Learning Center, Newborn Network and Child Care Network, this annual casino-themed fundraiser offers gambling fun without the pressure. Games include black jack, roulette, craps and Texas hold ‘em poker. Tickets are $25 in advance and available at All That, 811 Lincoln Ave.; The Space Station, 644 Lincoln Ave.; Christy Sports, 1835 Central Park Drive; and from Discovery Center parents. Tickets will also be available for $30 at the door the night of the event. Ticket prices include $300 worth of chips to “gamble” with.
Jeremiah Roiko
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.
Local musician Jeremiah Roiko will play his special blend of blues and rock. Cost to attend is free.
School’s Out Snow Dye Craft
12 to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17
Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.
It’s Blues Break, and the kid’s are out of school. If you’re still in town, stop by Bud Werner Memorial Library for a fun, STEAM-oriented, tie-dying event. T-shirts made out of natural fibers, such as cotton, linen and rayon, are suggested. The event is free.
One Book and Exploring the Sacred: Identity and Spirituality
6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17
Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.
To keep the community discussion going, One Book Steamboat and Exploring the Sacred will host a conversation about the nature of identity with local spiritual leaders. The event is spurred by the community reading of “Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity and Love” by Dani Shapiro. The discussion is free to attend. Copies of the book are available at Bud Werner Memorial Library for those who wish to participate in the community read.
Karaoke Night
9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
Sing away those midweek blues with a selection of over 10,000 songs. Dress up in fun costumes or come as you are. The cost to participate is free.
To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.
