Explore More: Unique Valentine’s Day dates and events to kick those winter blues spice up Routt County for Feb. 14 to 20

One Book and Exploring the Sacred: Identity and Spirituality

6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17

Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

To keep the community discussion going, One Book Steamboat and Exploring the Sacred will host a conversation about the nature of identity with local spiritual leaders. The event is spurred by the community reading of “Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity and Love” by Dani Shapiro. The discussion is free to attend. Copies of the book are available at Bud Werner Memorial Library for those who wish to participate in the community read.