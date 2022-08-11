Explore More: Top five events not to miss this weekend

Geshe Thupten Wangden, a monk from the Drepung Loseling Monastery, draws the lines that will be used to create the intricate Akshobya Mandala Sand Painting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Library Hall at the Bud Werner Memorial Library.

Mandala Sand Painting by the Drepung Loseling Monks

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14

Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Bud Werner Library invites the community to watch the Drepung Loseling monks create a Mandala Sand Painting in Library Hall. At 7 p.m. on Sunday, the sand mandala ends with a tradition that illustrates the impermanence of life: the colorful sands are swept up and placed in an urn during a closing ceremony – after which the monks will lead the community outside along the riverbank and the sands will be sent ceremoniously down the Yampa River to carry a healing blessing to the ocean and the rest of the world.

Opera Steamboat will put on productions of “The Three Feathers” composed by Lori Laitman this weekend.

“The Three Feathers” composed by Lori Laitman

7 – 8:15 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13

Steamboat Springs Middle School, 39610 Amethyst Dr., Steamboat Springs

Opera Steamboat presents a tale by the Brothers Grimm with a young female protagonist, Princess Dora, as its hero. A magic feather leads the shy, self-doubting princess to an enchanted Underworld ruled by a giant Frog King. Here she summons her courage and compassion to face a series of mysterious and comic adventures that change her life. Completing her quest, she saves her father’s kingdom from the plots of her selfish sisters and earns her right to the crown.

Steamboat Comedy’s Summer Stand-up Series w/ MK Paulsen.

Steamboat Comedy’s Summer Stand-up Series with M.K. Paulsen

7:30 – 9:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13

Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

M.K. Paulsen is back in the Boat! Originally from a small town in Texas, Paulsen is a Los Angeles-based comedian who recently attained Internet fame with his viral blog “BurritoMakesThree.com” that features newborn baby pictures of him with a Chipotle burrito. He has appeared on numerous comedy festivals across the country.

Barn Dance at the Hayden Granary.

Barn Dance

6:30 – 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13

Historic Hayden Granary, 198 E. Lincoln Ave., Hayden

Get ready to kick up your heels as it’s time for another barn dance at the Granary! Basic dance instruction starts at 6:30 p.m. and music starts rolling shortly thereafter at 7 p.m. All ages welcome, with suggested donation of $10/person ($5/youth 12& under) to Historic Hayden Granary greatly appreciated.

Gyotaku Fish Printing.

Gyotaku Fish Printing

10 – 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14

Stagecoach State Park Arrowhead Picnic Area, 25500 C.R. 14, Oak Creek

Join Ranger Kelsey for an educational arts and crafts activity where you will explore a traditional Japanese art form that is well over 100 years old.