Explore More: Top five events not to miss this weekend

Behind the Scenes Tours of Collections.

11-11:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5

Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St., Steamboat Springs

Go behind the scenes with the Tread of Pioneers Museum’s Curator to see the thousands of artifacts that are being preserved in the museum’s new collections care facility. Tour length: 30 minutes. Donations are appreciated. Registration not required.

Oil Painters of America at SAM.

11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, through Saturday, Aug. 27.

Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

The Steamboat Art Museum presents the National Exhibition of Oil Painters of America. Returning to Steamboat after four years, the exhibition presents over 230 paintings by the finest oil painters in North America.

This exhibit is on display until Aug. 27. All paintings are available for purchase. Admission is free to the public.

Vettes on the Rockies revs into Steamboat Springs between Thursday, Aug. 4 and Sunday, Aug. 7.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6

Yampa Street between Eighth and 12th streets, Steamboat Springs

The 47th annual Vettes on the Rockies has landed in Steamboat Springs, running from Thursday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 7. The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature decades worth of classic cars including six different classes of Corvettes. The city recommends attendees walk, bike or ride the free Steamboat Springs Transit bus to the popular event. Free parking is available at Howelsen Hill, which is a short walk to Yampa Street.

Emerald Mountain Epic.

7 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7

Emerald Mountain, 645 Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat Springs

Formerly known as the Steamboat Stinger, the Honey Stinger Emerald Mountain Epic aims to provide a challenging backcountry race experience showcasing some of Steamboat Springs’ finest singletrack. Beginning at the Howelsen Hill Ski Area in the heart of Steamboat Springs, the course takes an extended tour deep into the beautiful backcountry of Routt County before returning to the transition/finish area.

Get more info at emeraldmtnepic.org .

Queer Ice Skating and Bumper Cars.

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7

Howelsen Ice Complex, 285 Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat Springs

Come escape the summer heat with us at Queer Ice Skating and Ice Bumper Cars! Join us and other LGBTQIA2S+ community members at the ice rink’s public skate. This event will be at the Howelsen Ice Complex during their Sunday public skate session. Open to all ages. This is not a closed event.