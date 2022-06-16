Explore More: Top five events not to miss this weekend
GetOutside Photography Hike
9-11 a.m. Friday, June 17
Rotary Park parking lot, Steamboat Springs
RSVP required at yampatika.org Any camera and skill level welcome. Photographers with a phone, simple digital cameras and DSLRs will benefit from the expertise of Chris Becea of Morning Light Photography and a fun hike tailored to the best flowers and views the valley has. Price: $25.
Howelsen Hill 8 Miler trail run
8 a.m. Saturday, June 18
Howelsen Hill of Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat Springs
A challenging trail run on the scenic single track trails of historic Howelsen Hill, Steamboat’s outdoor playground. This race is a beautiful loop on Emerald mountain starting cross country on the Bluff’s trail, heading uphill on the Lupine trail and finishing downhill via MGM and the Meadow trail to the base of the historic Howelsen Hill Ski Area. The trails of Emerald are beautiful this time of year with abundant aspen trees and wildflowers. The Howelsen 8-Miler race will also include a 4 Mile race as well. For more, TrailRunner.com/Event/Howelsen-Hill-8-Miler-Trail-Run/.
Estin & The 86’D
Saturday, June 18,
Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs
Price: $5.00 —21+
A group of hard rockin’ hood rats just tryin to share their music with the world. The 86’D banded in September 2018 just outside of Greeley and hasn’t skipped a beat since. Ages 21-plus. Price is $5. For more, Schmiggitys.com.
Town of Yampa Highway Clean-up Day
9 a.m. Saturday, June 18
101 Main St., Yampa
Volunteers are needed. Meet on the second floor at Crossan’s building. Participants should wear sturdy shoes, long pants, hat and work gloves. Bring water and wear sunscreen. Safety vests and trash bags provided.
RAD Party 2022
5-11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18
The Barley, 635 Lincoln Ave.
A fundraising costume party with giveaways. This RAD event, hosted by the Barley and Ninesevenzero, will have people dress in their best 80s costumes for a chance for at a “very large prize.” Proceeds will benefit Routt County Riders, a group that builds and maintains the local trails, and commits to advocacy for all cyclists in Routt County. Also, raffle tickets will be $10 each or three for $20.
