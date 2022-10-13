Explore More: Top 5 events not to miss this weekend
Freedom Out Here Community Connection Event
Friday, Oct. 14, 4:30-8 p.m.
Out Here Yoga, 685 Marketplace Plaza, Suite C2, Steamboat Springs
Gathering to strengthen awareness for people navigating the world of substance use & mental health. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Power Flow Jams Yoga, 5:30-6 p.m. Sober Happy “Hour,” 6-8 p.m. Community Connection. Fall into wellness and create connection in an evening designed to strengthen awareness around people and allies navigating the world of substance use & mental health.
Easy Honey
Firday, Oct. 14, 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs
Easy Honey has blossomed since the band’s inception in a basement in Tennessee. The band infuses psychedelic folk roots with East Coast surf-rock, thriving in the indie rock and jam scenes.
Tree Planting on Elkhead Creek
Saturday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Elkhead Creek in Elkhead Reservoir, Yampa
Lower Elkhead Creek is a nine-mile stretch of creek below Elkhead Reservoir, and over the years, has experienced significant bank erosion, channel incision and riparian habitat degradation. Working with private landowners, NRCS and TU is teaming with the Yampa Valley Climate Crew to plant native trees and shrubs that will help stabilize the banks and revitalize the riparian area. We will be working within a 1.5-mile stretch of the creek and planting cottonwoods, alders, willows, and chokecherries.
A BBQ will also be held for our volunteers as a thank you for their hard work. Please contact ryan@yvsc.org with any questions.
Hayden Harvest Fest
Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Dry Creek Park, 513 South Poplar St., Hayden
Come join your neighbors at Dry Creek Park to enjoy fall festivities and a pumpkin patch. Don’t forget to guess the weight of the giant pumpkin for a chance to win it. Fun for all ages.
Echoes of the Past: Tour of Historic Hayden
Saturday, Oct. 15, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Hayden Museum, 300 W. Pearl St., Hayden
There will be three Tours of Historic Hayden at 2:30, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. On a combined wagon ride and walking tour, hear about local history and meet some of the town’s former residents. Start at the museum, light refreshments and souvenir brochure provided. Children under 12 are free with a ticketed adult. Must add the ticket at time of purchase. Limited seats. Fundraiser event for the Hayden Museum.
