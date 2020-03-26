Explore More: Top 10 staff-picked podcasts

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — When you’re taking a break from working at home, technology has provided us with a range of entertainment. There’s no limit of shows to binge on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services, and Spotify and Apple Music have enough songs to keep you dancing. But sometimes, it’s easy to get bored with all of that and maybe you’re looking for another entertainment option.

Podcasts, which have been around but really taken off recently, could be that something different. From podcasts focusing on every true crime story imaginable to ones that take you into a fictional tale like an audiobook, there’s something for everyone. To help narrow down your choices or to help you find a new favorite, Steamboat Pilot & Today staff members got together to recommend 10 of their favorites you can start listening to today.

“Never Far From Home“

Recommended by: Shelby Reardon, sports and outdoors editor

Description: Hosted by Steamboat Springs native Vladan Chase, this podcast examines the community of hockey across the nation. Each episode features a current or former hockey player sharing their memories of the game. The podcast just started this year and is still gaining ground, but for hockey fans, it might just make you reminisce about those days on the ice.

To get you started: “NFFH Kyle Pastor”

“WTF with Marc Maron“

Recommended by: Katie Berning, evening editor/copy desk chief

Description: Marc Maron talks with comedians, actors, writers, musicians and everyone in between about nothing more than life itself. Providing thoughtful questions, Maron allows everyone he interviews to open up in ways audiences never truly expect.

To get you started: “Episode 613 – President Barack Obama”

“My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark”

Recommended by: Bryce Martin, digital engagement editor

Description: Imagine you telling your friend about a new true crime documentary you watched or saw on social media. Well, “My Favorite Murder” brings that to life with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, two true crime super fans who tell each other their favorite tales of murder. They even share ones from fans. And they’re most famous for their unique sign off on every episode, “Stay sexy and don’t get murdered.”

To get you started: “196 – The Baddest of Them All”

“Invisibilia”

Recommended by: Lisa Schlichtman, editor

Description: The word “invisibilia” is Latin for invisible things, and this podcast focuses on those unseeable forces in life that cause human behavior. Fusing storytelling and science, “Invisiblia” from NPR will help you look at your own life in a new light.

To get you started: “The Personality Myth”

“Hidden Brain”

Recommended by: Kari Dequine Harden, health and education reporter

Description: Host Shankar Vedantam uses science and storytelling to look at unconscious patterns of the human brain. Episodes explore different aspects of our behavior, how we make choices and even direct our relationships.

To get you started: “You 2.0: Getting Unstuck”

“In the Dark”

Recommended by: Mackenzie Hicks, Explore Steamboat editor/copy editor/page designer

Description: “In the Dark” follows investigative journalists as they look at different cases and how they were handled by law enforcement. There are only two seasons so far, but the second, which focuses on a case in Mississippi, gained so much traction it found its way to the Supreme Court.

To get you started: “S2 E1: July 16, 1996”

“Ologies with Alie Ward”

Recommended by: Shelby Reardon

Description: Ever wondered why scientists study what they study? Humorist and science correspondent Alie Ward does, and she created a podcast to answer that question. Focusing on a different area of study from volcanoes to drunk butterflies, Ward asks simple questions to help break down why scientists do what they do.

To get you started: “Virology (COVID-19) with Dr. Shannon Bennett + various ologists”

“The Dropout”

Recommended by: Bryce Martin

Description: If you’ve never heard the story of failed company Theranos and its founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, tune into “The Dropout.” This true story following the rise and fall of one the world’s youngest female billionaires will make you gasp and ask, “how in the world does something like this happen?”

To get you started: “Myth-Making”

“On the Media”

Recommended by: Kari Harden

Description: If you’re curious about how the ever present media works, this podcast is for you. Hosts Brooke Gladstone and Bob Garfield discuss the importance of free speech and government transparency while also giving their thoughts on how the top news stories of the week are being handled by the press.

To get you started: “Bracing for Impact”

“Binge Mode”

Recommended by: Mackenzie Hicks

Description: If you love “Game of Thrones,” “Star Wars” or even Marvel super heroes, this podcast provides a welcoming space for you to nerd out on all of it. Hosted by Mallory Rubin and Jason Concepcion from online pop culture site, “The Ringer,” this podcast is sure to have you on the ground laughing at their analyses of everything from every single episode of “Game of Thrones,” which started it all, to character studies of beloved “Star Wars” characters.

To get you started: “Droids: A Character Study | Star Wars”

All podcasts are available on Spotify and iTunes. More information can also be found at each podcast’s Facebook page. Some podcasts contain explicit material.

