Explore More: Top 10 bingeable shows chosen by you

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After reviewing numerous responses, tallying up the number of times a show was recommended and including those who liked in agreement, the results are finally in. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” an Amazon Prime original series, took the top prize, and Netflix still reigns supreme when it comes to shows worthy of a good binge-a-thon. See all the winners below.

1. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Description: From the mind behind “Gilmore Girls” comes the story of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1950s housewife with a unique talent — standup comedy. The series follows her trajectory from her comfortable life in New York’s Upper West Side through cafes and nightclubs in Greenwich Village and a possible spot on the “Tonight Show” couch.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

2. “Schitt’s Creek”

Description: When video store magnate Johnny Rose and his soap opera star wife Moira suddenly find themselves broke, they find the only asset left to them is a small town called Schitt’s Creek, which they purchased long ago as a joke. Be ready to find yourself belly laughing as Johnny, Moira and their pampered children face their poverty head-on.

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu, YouTube TV and fuboTV

3. “Tiger King”

Description: It’s the documentary that has taken the COVID-19 binge watchers by storm. Just checking social media will supply you with a barrage of memes based on the docuseries, following the plight of Joe Exotic, a zoo owner. With a wide cast of eccentric characters and a true murder-for-hire story, the series will also pull back the curtain on the underworld of big cat breeding.

Where to watch: Netflix

Support Local Journalism Donate



4. “Ozark”

Description: Actor Jason Bateman takes on the role of Marty Byrde, a financial planner forced to move his family from Chicago to the Ozarks when a money-laundering scheme goes wrong. The family, already on the verge of falling apart, is forced to reconnect in order to survive. Filled with darkness, suspense and more, this is a story that will keep you guessing.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. “Lillyhammer”

Description: As the recommender of this show said, “if you don’t mind reading your TV shows,” “Lillyhammer” is one that can catch you, even if it is mostly in Norwegian. The show follows a New York mob boss forced to relocate and take on a new identity in a small town in Norway, filled with little crime and colorful inhabitants, after testifying against associates. For those of you who love The Sopranos, the show stars Steven Van Zandt, the actor who played Silvio Dante, one of Tony Soprano’s sidekicks.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. “High Seas”

Description: Soap operas are a guilty pleasure of many, and Spanish soap operas take the cake as being some of the best. This one follows a mysterious death on a 1940s cruise ship traveling from Spain to Brazil and features two sisters who find themselves unraveling family secrets. Full of Clue-like mystery and soap opera spinning, this one is sure to rope in plenty of fans.

Where to watch: Netflix

7. “The Office”

Description: If you’ve never tuned into the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin Paper Co. in Scranton, Pennsylvania, then now is the time to catch up with a true piece of early 2000s pop culture. Adapted from a British TV show under the same name, the U.S. version stars Steve Carell, John Krasinski and Rain Wilson as just two of the colorful characters that decorate the mockumentary. You’ll laugh, cry and relate all too well.

Where to watch: Netflix, fuboTV and Philo

8. “Outlander”

Description: Adapted from the bestselling book series, “Outlander” is a time-traveling romance that takes you on a whirlwind adventure. Claire Randall, a World War II British Army nurse, is enjoying a second honeymoon with her husband in Scotland when she accidentally falls throw a portal while out on a walk, landing in 1743. There, she finds herself in danger and married to a Scottish warrior named Jamie Fraser, who she finds herself falling in love with. Caught between worlds — and men — Claire’s story will keep watching, season after season.

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Starz

9. “Psych”

Description: Shawn Spencer happens to be extremely observant, thanks to his father, and in order to get out of trouble when he’s accused of crime, he convinces the police he’s a psychic. With the reluctant help of his best friend Gus, Shawn continues solving cases for skeptical police. Filled with humor, crime and lots of fun, Psych will be one to watch from beginning to end.

Where to watch: Philo, Amazon Prime

10. “Carnival Row”

Description: One of Amazon’s newest original series, “Carnival Row” follows the plight of mythical immigrants as they attempt to coexist with regular humans. Starring Orlando Bloom as human detective Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate and Cara Delevinge as a refugee faerie, the fantasy story fills a void for those who miss “Game of Thrones” with a unique, ever-relevant twist.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.