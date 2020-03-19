Explore More to make a few changes amid cancellations, closures

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In order to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19, people are being asked to stay indoors and avoid large gatherings, and more and more events are being canceled or postponed in accordance with those requirements.

Due to these changes, Steamboat Pilot & Today has currently suspended Happenings, and Explore More in the Explore Steamboat section of Friday papers will no longer highlight top events.

But don’t fret: we’re still planning to bring you fun content in Explore More. It’s just going to look a little bit different.

Next week, we plan to highlight 10 podcasts you can listen to chosen by Pilot & Today staff members, and in the future, we may be asking you to pick movies, card games, books and more to be featured.

Right now, it can feel like we’re alone as we isolate ourselves to protect our communities, but we’re all in this together. And the Explore Steamboat team will do our best to come up with fun things we can continue to do as friends, families and a community.

I’ll leave you with a tweet from author Glennon Doyle that raised my spirits this week: “One day, this going to be over — can you imagine that day? How we’ll come out into the sun and laugh and hug and sing and dance and hold hands? I’m living for that day. It’ll be like nothing we’ve experienced before.”

And you have any creative ideas for Explore content, please don’t hesitate to email me at mhicks@steamboatpilot.com.

