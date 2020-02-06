Explore More: Swinging Sunday, Full Moon Fondue and Jane Austen trivia happening in Routt County for Feb. 7 to 13

Winter Film Series

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11

Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

The Tread of Pioneers Museum presents “Ski! A Century of Skiing in Colorado.” The film details the history of skiing pioneers and the origins of famous Colorado ski resorts. The 10th Mountain Division’s skiing soldiers and Colorado’s reason for turning down the 1976 Winter Olympic Games will also be explored. Cost to attend is free, but donations are appreciated.