Explore More: Swinging Sunday, Full Moon Fondue and Jane Austen trivia happening in Routt County for Feb. 7 to 13
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Though powder days are being called for this weekend, there’s also plenty to do off the slopes. From live music to News & Brews to swing dance lessons, there’s plenty for everyone.
Full Moon Fondue
5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7
Haymaker Nordic Lodge, 34855 U.S. Highway 40
Take a break from skiing and enjoying the fun of Winter Carnival at Haymaker Nordic lodge with a fondue dinner, including a variety of meats, veggies and bread with chocolate fondue for dessert. Cost to attend is $35 per person. Call 800-922-2722 for reservations and more information.
Space Force
8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7
The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.
Kris Lindahl, Bob Gumrecht, Kevin Wilson, Gabe Hedstrom and Jeremiah Roiko perform their special blend of blues and rock ’n’ roll. The cost to attend is free.
Mungion
9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7
Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.
Chicago-based Mungion, known for their exciting live shows, will bring a funky and groovy dance party to Steamboat Springs. Tickets are $10 and available at oldtownpub.com.
John Cameron presents “Ski Patrol In Colorado”
1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8
Off the Beaten Path Bookstore, 68 Ninth St.
Author John Cameron will discuss his new book “Ski Patrol in Colorado.” The book covers the history of ski patrol and how it became what it is today. The event is free.
Swinging and Ski D.M. Sundays
7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
Dance instructor Scott Goodhart will lead participants in a free swing dance lesson, which will be followed by open swing dancing until 10 p.m. The night will close out with a DJ-led dance party for all. The cost to attend is free.
Winter Film Series
6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11
Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.
The Tread of Pioneers Museum presents “Ski! A Century of Skiing in Colorado.” The film details the history of skiing pioneers and the origins of famous Colorado ski resorts. The 10th Mountain Division’s skiing soldiers and Colorado’s reason for turning down the 1976 Winter Olympic Games will also be explored. Cost to attend is free, but donations are appreciated.
Music at the Museum
6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11
Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave.
Violinist Francesca Anderegg will bring her contemporary and classical music to the Steamboat Art Museum as part of a collaboration with Strings Music Festival. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with Anderegg’s performance beginning at 6 p.m. A Q & A will follow. The cost to attend is free.
News & Brews
7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11
Storm Peak Brewing Co., 1885 Elk River Road
The Steamboat Pilot & Today news staff will meet with the community to discuss important issues and receive feedback. The cost to attend is free.
Tera Johnson and Neil Marchman
3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12
Timber & Torch, 2305 Mount Werner Circle
Local musicians Tera Johnson and Neil Marchman will make their debut at a special Apres Ski Hour. The price to attend is free.
Jane Austen Trivia
5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13
Off the Beaten Path Bookstore, 68 Ninth St.
Test your sense and sensibilities and don’t get too caught up in your pride and prejudice at this Jane Austen-themed night of fun and prizes. Cost to attend is free.
See more Happenings at SteamboatPilot.com.
To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.