Explore More: Staff-recommended recipes

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Cooking in quarantine is the sensation sweeping social media these days, even as more and more restrictions lift. With restaurants still primarily focused on delivery and takeout, people are whipping up new recipes and old favorites to pass the time. Below are some of Steamboat Pilot & Today staff’s comfort dishes that help us during self-isolation.

Delicious comfort cobbler

Getty Images/stock

Recommended by: Lisa Schlichtman, editor

Ingredients

For the apple mixture:

• 6 medium apples, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch chunks

• 1 cup of water or apple juice

• 1/3 cup of packed brown sugar

• 1 tablespoon of cornstarch

• 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

• 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

• 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon of ground nutmeg

• 1/8 teaspoon of salt

For the batter on top:

• 1 cup of all purpose flour

• 1 cup of granulated sugar

• 2 teaspoons of baking powder

• 1/4 teaspoon of salt

• 3/4 cup of milk

• 5 tablespoons of melted butter

Instructions

• Preheat oven to 350°F and grease a 9-by-13 inch pan.

• Stir brown sugar, water, cornstarch, lemon juice, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt together in a saucepan. Stir in apples, and cook over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes while stirring.

• Pour mixture into prepared pan.

• Mix together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a bowl, and then stir in the milk and melted butter until just combined.

• Pour the batter over the apples, and sprinkle lightly with cinnamon.

• Bake for about 45 minutes. After it has cooked, place under the broiler for about 5 minutes to give it a little crisp.

• Lisa suggests serving it with warm vanilla bean ice cream.

Breakfast hash

Getty Images/stock

Recommended by: Katie Berning, evening editor/copy desk chief

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

• Sweet potato

• Kale

• Sweet onion

• Bell pepper

• 2 garlic cloves

• White, aged cheddar

• Olive oil (or butter if you’re feeling real zesty)

• Eggs

Instructions

• Mince garlic

• Cut sweet potatoes into small pieces, so they cook quickly.

• Cut kale, onion and peppers into pieces.

• Add sweet potatoes and olive oil first, and sauté on medium heat.

• Add onion, kale, garlic and peppers after a bit.

• When vegetables are almost done, add small amounts of cheese shreds, and crank up the heat, so they get crispy and dark.

• Serve with over-medium egg(s) on top, so yolks break over hash.

Tips: Add bacon or other meats if desired. Pairs well with mimosas.

Super easy lava cakes

Getty Images/stock

Recommended by: Derek Maiolo, law enforcement, courts, county government and Steamboat Resort reporter

Time: 25 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

• 3 ounces of bittersweet chocolate — 70% to 74% cacao (no chips) — chopped (should equal about 1/2 cup)

• 3 tablespoons of unsalted butter, cut into cubes — plus a little more for the ramekin

• 3 tablespoons of granulated sugar — plus a little more for the ramekin

• 1 large egg

• 1 large egg yolk

• 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

• 1/8 teaspoon of kosher salt

• 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

• Confectioners sugar, to serve (optional)

Instructions

• Heat oven to 425°F and butter a 10-ounce ramekin. Dust the buttered ramekin with granulated sugar.

• Combine the chocolate and butter into a heat-safe bowl. Set over a pan of simmer water. Cook, stirring occasionally until melted and smooth. (Alternatively, combine in a microwave-safe bowl and zap for a couple 30-second blasts, stirring in between, until melted and smooth. Should be around 1 minute.) Remove from heat and set aside.

• In a medium bowl, combine sugar, egg, egg yolk, vanilla and salt. Whisk vigorously until thick, foamy and pale (about 2 minutes). Whisk in flour until smooth.

• Using a spatula, add chocolate to egg mixture, and stir gently until combined.

• Pour the mixture into the ramekin. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until the edges are set and puffed, but the center is still soft when lightly pressed. Tip: You can also cover and refrigerator batter up to a day in advance. Add an additional minute or 2 to baking time if baking directly from refrigerator.

• Use an offset spatula or small knife to loosen edges of cake from ramekin. Place a plate over the ramekin and carefully turn the cake upside down. Use an oven mitt to remove the ramekin.

• Dust the cake with confectioners’ sugar, and serve with ice cream or whipped cream.

Denise Kenney’s Chicken Enchiladas

Getty Images/stock

Recommended by: Anna Kenney, copy editor/page designer

Cook time: 20 to 25 minutes

Ingredients

• 2 cups of chicken

• 1 4-ounce can of green chilis (mild or hot)

• 1 7-ounce bottle of green salsa

• 1/2 teaspoon of salt

• 2 cups of heavy whipping cream

• 1 pack of corn tortillas

• 1 1/2 cup of grated monetary jack cheese

Optional: 1 can of black beans and/or corn

Instructions

• Season and cook chicken however desired

• Combine chicken, green chilis and salsa (add corn and beans if wanted)

• In a separate bowl, mix salt and heavy whipping cream

• Layer tortillas, so they completely cover the bottom of a 9-by-13 inch pan

• Pour half the cream mixture over tortillas

• Put chicken mixture on top

• Layer tortillas on top until completely covered

• Pour remaining cream mixture over tortillas and add cheese

• Bake uncovered for 20 to 25 minutes at 350°F

Cast-iron skillet lasagna

Getty Images/stock

Recommended by: Mackenzie Hicks, Explore Steamboat editor, copy editor and page designer

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

• 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

• 1 1/2 cups of finely chopped white onions

• 1 pound of ground Italian sausage

• 26 ounces of pasta sauce

• 9 strips of oven-ready lasagna noodles — cook a couple extra for a larger cast-iron skillet

• 15 ounces of Ricotta cheese — if you love cheese, go ahead and use the 26-ounce tub

• 1/2 cup of shredded parmesan cheese

• 1/4 teaspoon of salt

• 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

• 1 cup of grated parmesan cheese

• 2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions

• Preheat over to 350°F

• Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add onions, sauté until soft. Add sausage, cook until browned. Add pasta sauce. Stir to combine. Turn heat down until mixture simmers.

• Boil lasagna noodles (break in half before cooking) for 5 minutes. Drain and set aside.

• In a large mixing bowl, combine ricotta cheese, parmesan, salt and pepper.

• Spoon about 1 cup of meat sauce into bottom of 12-inch cast-iron skillet. Layer evenly with broken pieces of lasagna noodles. Spoon 8 mounds of cheese mixture over noodle layer. Sprinkle with additional parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Top with 1 1/2 cup of meat sauce. Continue layering to top of skillet. Top layer should be noodles, sauce then remaining mozzarella cheese.

• Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, until cheese is melted and sauce bubbly around edges. Remove and cool for 10 minutes.

