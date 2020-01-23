Explore More: Snow drawing, snowshoeing and more outdoor fun hits the Yampa Valley

Learn to Ice Fish

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26

Steamboat Lake State Park, 61105 Routt County Road 129

If you’ve ever wondered how to ice fish, this event hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife is for you. The event is open to all ages and skill levels, and participants will learn the basics of the sport to ensure safe winter fun. All fishing equipment is provided, and the cost to attend is free. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and bring a chair.