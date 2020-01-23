Explore More: Snow drawing, snowshoeing and more outdoor fun hits the Yampa Valley
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Head outdoors or stay inside? That is the question for most weekends, but no matter your preference, Routt County offers plenty of fun events to let you do both.
2020 Community Snow Drawing
10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24
Rabbit Ears Pass, West Summit, 1A trailhead parking lot
Community members are invited to join the Bud Werner Memorial Library and North Routt Charter School and create a large, landscape-scale snow drawing. Participants walk patterns in the snow with snowshoes with students from the school, with the goal of completing the drawing by 1:30 p.m. Those interested need to bring their own snowshoes, snacks and water. The event is free.
Kyle Hollingsworth Band BrewSki Tour
9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24
Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.
The String Cheese Incident member will lead a dance party of epic proportions in Steamboat for the second and final night. Tickets are $15 in advance at oldtownpub.com and $20 at the door.
Maddy O’Neal with MVTTV and Vanaken
10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
Denver-based electronic musician Maddy O’Neal will perform her unique blend of music, featuring styles across multiple genres. Tickets are $7 in advance at schmiggitys.com or $10 at the door.
Winter Luau Ukulele Jam
4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25
Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.
Join members of the Steamboat Uke Jammers Club for a luau in winter. Feel free to play your own ukulele or just sing along. Snacks and a cash bar will be provided. The cost to attend is $5. The event is appropriate for everyone 12 and older.
Family Snowshoe Adventure
12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25
Legacy Ranch, 35435 U.S. Highway 40
Yampatika hosts a fun snowshoeing event for the whole family at Legacy Ranch. The outdoor fun will be followed an inside activity, so participants can warm up. RSVP at yampatika.org. The cost to attend is free.
Ski for Parkinson’s
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26
Haymaker Nordic Center, 34855 E. U.S. Highway 40
Raise money for charity while enjoying a full day of Nordic skiing. A $75 ticket gets you all-day access to the Nordic center, a ski lesson, discounted rentals, brunch, a drink ticket for beer or wine, prize drawing entry and a coupon for a full day at Haymaker. For $50, you can have skiing and brunch. Live music will also be provided. Children age 6 and younger can attend for free.
Learn to Ice Fish
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26
Steamboat Lake State Park, 61105 Routt County Road 129
If you’ve ever wondered how to ice fish, this event hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife is for you. The event is open to all ages and skill levels, and participants will learn the basics of the sport to ensure safe winter fun. All fishing equipment is provided, and the cost to attend is free. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and bring a chair.
Afro Fusion Community Dance Class
3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27
Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.
Steamboat-native Abigail Fritz returns to host an African dance class while in town for Steamboat Dance Theatre. All levels are invited to the introductory class. Cost to attend is $20, and no registration is required.
Capturing the Moment: A conversation about sports photography with Rod Hanna
6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30
Off the Beaten Path, 68 Ninth St.
Renowned sports photographer Rod Hanna will discuss his art and time as the official photographer for the Kansas City Chiefs, just in time for the team to return to the Super Bowl. Cost to attend is free.
Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night
7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30
Steamboat BrauHaus, 2500 Village Drive
Gather your best group of geeks and compete for prizes over drinks. The cost to participate is free.
