Explore More: Seven events not to miss this weekend

Free Guided Walking Tours of the Yampa River Botanic Park.

Friday, Sept. 16, 10-11:30 a.m.

Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane, Steamboat Springs

Enjoy a free guided walking tour of the Yampa River Botanic Park led by Board members and volunteers. Learn about the history of the Botanic Park and the plants that thrive in the Yampa Valley.

Participation is limited. You must preregister at: signup.zone/yrbp-programs . Walk-ups are also welcome if there is space available. Meet at the Main Gate on the Botanic Walk.

Young Dubliners in Concert.

Friday, Sept. 16, 7-10 p.m.

Snow Bowl Steamboat, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza, Steamboat Springs

With a solid line up and new batch of songs to play live, The Young Dubliners are excited to return to Steamboat Springs … this time at Snow Bowl Steamboat. After thirty years as one of the world’s leading Celtic Rock bands, the Young Dubliners finished their tenth studio album last year.

Steamboat Farmers Market.

Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Yampa Street between Fifth and Eighth streets, Steamboat Springs

The Farmers Market in Steamboat Springs is one of the largest in the state. The market offers an abundance of Colorado grown produce and handmade crafts. Come on down for the penultimate market to enjoy live music while browsing the 150 tents full of food and art.

Family Nature Hikes.

Saturday, Sept. 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Sanctuary Trailhead, 810 Steamboat Blvd., Steamboat Springs

$5 RSVP required at Yampatika.org. All ages welcome. Get your whole family excited about hiking and nature in this fun program families. A gentle hike investigating nature, hunting for excitement and learning how to be responsible outside.

Dance Party with Intro Lesson.

Saturday, Sept. 17, 6-10 p.m.

Steamboat Dance + Fitness, 1955 Bridge Lane No. 1900, Steamboat Springs

Introductory Latin and Swing lessons starting at 6:00 p.m. with a party to practice your new moves at 7:00 p.m. No experience or partner needed. Dance to a variety of music with light snacks served.

EV Ride & Drive.

Sunday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Howelsen Rodeo Grounds Parking Lot, 401 Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat Springs

Register for a test drive time slot in advance by visiting the city’s Electric Vehicle webpage. The event will take place at Howelsen Rodeo Grounds parking lot, in the area near the EV chargers. The City of Steamboat Springs is partnering with Yampa Valley Electric Association, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, Northern Colorado Clean Cities, and Clean Energy Economy for the Region to host an EV Ride & Drive event.

Jazz at the Library with The Cat Pack.

Monday, Sept. 19, 7-8 p.m.

Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Bud Werner Library presents an end-of summer jam. Listen to live jazz while you learn more about the genre from an accomplished band of local musicians. The Cat Pack is Tim Cunningham, Neil Marchman, Johnathan Grenier, Mike Lewis and Ron Wheeler. The group’s love of jazz music has brought us together to explore the art of jazz and playing off of one another’s musical ideas for all to enjoy.