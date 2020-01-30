Explore More: Plenty of tunes and a birthday bash set for Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — If one place doesn’t have the type of music you’re looking for, the others do. There will plenty of awesome dance parties, easy-listening and grass-rock to get your feet a tapping. Don’t forget to fill up with a historic tasting of historic before heading out for the night.

A Taste of History: WWII Ration Recipes 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31

Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St.

Tread of Pioneers Museum presents “A Taste of History: WII Ration Recipes.” Go to the museum for a presentation on historic cooking methods and recipes and enjoy a tasting. The event is free.

Poster signing with Windfall Gallery artist Marion Kahn 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31

Windfall Gallery, 1015 Lincoln Ave.

Join Windfall Gallery as they present their “Fine Art For The New Decade” poster, featuring artist Marion Kahn’s original watercolor painting of Fish Creek Falls. Posters will be available for $50 each, and 10% of the proceeds will benefit “Annie’s Tree,” a nonprofit in memory of Kahn’s daughter that will plant trees in the Yampa River Botanic Park this spring. Kahn will be available to sign posters that are purchased.

Jay Roemer at The Barley 6:30 p.m. Friday. Jan. 31

The Barley Tap and Tavern, 635 Lincoln Ave.

Local musician Jay Roemer will perform live music. Cost to attend is free.

Bonfire Dub: The Doors 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1

Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

Bonfire Dub will cover music by The Doors. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at chieftheater.com and All That, 811 Lincoln Ave.

Snowball: Saved by the ’90s 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31

Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Library Hall, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Young Bloods Collective is turning another year older and to celebrate, they’re doing it ’90s style. Show up in your ’90s best and be prepared for a TRL dance party, themed drinks, games, crafts and more. Cost to attend is $15. Young Blood members get a free drink. Purchase tickets at memberplanet.com/s/youngbloodscollective/snowball2020ticketssavedbythe90s.

Louise, Lately with Mike Martinez 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31

The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.

Denver-based singer/songwriter Louise, Lately will perform her heartfelt indie-folk and Americana style music. She’ll be joined by Steamboat Springs’ own Mike Martinez. The show is free.

Whitewater Ramble 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31

Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Fort Collins-based group Whitewater Ramble will perform their dance grass hits mixed with an assortment of favorite covers. Tickets are $10 and available at schmiggitys.com or at the door.

Hot Buttered Rum with Three Wire Winter 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1

Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.

Hot Buttered Rum brings its high-energy, grass-infused rock to Steamboat Springs. Local band Three Wire Winter will also perform. Tickets are $15 and available at oldtownpub.com.

History Happy Hour: Rowdy Routt County with Laurel Watson 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4

Butcherknife Brewery, 2875 Elk River Road

The first Tuesday of every month is History Happy Hours, presented by the Tread of Pioneers Museum. The evenings take participants on a walk on the rowdier side of Routt County with stories told by local historians. The cost to attend is free.

107th Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival Wednesday, Feb. 5, to Sunday, Feb. 9

Downtown Steamboat Springs

It’s that time of year again — Lincoln Avenue will be packed with snows for multiple street events, a grand parade and even a skiing band. Opening ceremonies kick off the festivities at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, followed by night ski jumping at Howelsen Hill Ski Area. The fun continues through the weekend with snow sculptures, winter events of all kinds and a night extravaganza at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. The fun ends with Street Events at noon Sunday, Feb. 9. View a full list of events at steamboatchamber.com.

