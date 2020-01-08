Explore more: New Pan production, snowshoe tours and more
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Whether taking a break from the slopes of Steamboat Resort or shopping downtown, Routt County has plenty of events to keep you entertained during the week of Jan. 9 through Jan. . Below are a few to check out.
1. “Pan: Neverland and Beyond”
6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11
Steamboat Springs High School, 45 Maple St.
The Steamboat Arts Academy presents its first full-length musical, featuring dancers from Steamboat Springs and New York City. The story follows Peter, Think and Hook in a modern story everyone can follow. Tickets available at steamboatartsacademy.com.
2. Uranium Mine Trail Snowshoe Tour
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10
Fish Creek Falls, 34165 Fish Creek Falls Road
Get outside and see incredible views of Fish Creek Falls on this Yampatika snowshoe tour. The event is free, but there is a $5 parking fee. If you’re in need of snowshoes, rent them for $10. Register at yampatika.org.
3. Moonlight Snowshoe Tour
4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10
Emerald Mountain — Blackmer Trailhead
A Yampatika naturalist shares local and natural history during a 1.5-mile hike under the setting sun and rising moon. Cost is $20, which includes snowshoes rentals if needed. Register at yampatika.org.
4. Social Dance Fridays
8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10
Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.
Learn new moves and practice them afterwards. Light snacks included. Cost is $5 for Goodhart’s members, $10 for Steamboat Dance Theatre members and $15 for everyone else.
5. Welcome Mackenzie Ostrowski
1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11
Off the Beaten Path, 68 Ninth St.
Local author Mackenzie Ostrowski presents her new book, “Captive Assassins.” Susan Cunningham and Dagny McKinley will join her for a Q & A. The event is free.
6. Ski Free Sundays
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12
Howelsen Hill Ski Area, 845 Howelsen Parkway
Enjoy a day on North America’s oldest operating ski area for free. Stop by Olympian Lodge at Howelsen Hill to pick up a free ticket to access the lifts and Nordic trails.
7. “Walk With Me” screening
6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13
Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Library Hall, 1289 Lincoln Ave.
Learn how to clear your mind with this documentary featuring Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh and a peek into monastic life. The movie is free.
8. Ski with a Naturalist
1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 and Thursday, Jan. 15
Steamboat Resort, 2305 Mount Werner Circle
Meet a Yampatika naturalist at the top of the Why Not trail by the large map sign. The event is free, but the cost of a lift ticket is not included.
9. Winter Film Series: “Fire on the Mountain”
6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14
Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.
The Tread of Pioneers Museum presents “Fire on the Mountain: The Story of the 10th Mountain Division,” a heroic tale of America’s 10th Mountain Division during World War II. Viewing is free, but donations are accepted.
10. Mountain Trivia
6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15
Mountain Tap Brewery, 910 Yampa St., No. 103
Build a team and compete for prizes at a trivia night focused on mountains, music and beer. It is free to participate.
