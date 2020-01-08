Reed Anstine plays the role of Tiger Lily in "Pan." She is a ninth grader at Steamboat Mountain High School and a SAA Academy-level dancer, training 20-plus hours each week in classical ballet, pointe, modern, west African, Latin and Hip Hop.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Whether taking a break from the slopes of Steamboat Resort or shopping downtown, Routt County has plenty of events to keep you entertained during the week of Jan. 9 through Jan. . Below are a few to check out.

1. “Pan: Neverland and Beyond”

6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11

Steamboat Springs High School, 45 Maple St.

The Steamboat Arts Academy presents its first full-length musical, featuring dancers from Steamboat Springs and New York City. The story follows Peter, Think and Hook in a modern story everyone can follow. Tickets available at steamboatartsacademy.com.

Uranium Mine Trail

2. Uranium Mine Trail Snowshoe Tour

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10

Fish Creek Falls, 34165 Fish Creek Falls Road

Get outside and see incredible views of Fish Creek Falls on this Yampatika snowshoe tour. The event is free, but there is a $5 parking fee. If you’re in need of snowshoes, rent them for $10. Register at yampatika.org.

A full moon rises over Steamboat Springs.

3. Moonlight Snowshoe Tour

4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10

Emerald Mountain — Blackmer Trailhead

A Yampatika naturalist shares local and natural history during a 1.5-mile hike under the setting sun and rising moon. Cost is $20, which includes snowshoes rentals if needed. Register at yampatika.org.

Participants practice their dance moves during Scott Goodhart’s weekly dance lessons at the Depot Art Center. (Photo by Scott Goodhart)

4. Social Dance Fridays

8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10

Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Learn new moves and practice them afterwards. Light snacks included. Cost is $5 for Goodhart’s members, $10 for Steamboat Dance Theatre members and $15 for everyone else.

Steamboat Springs 13-year-old Mackenzie Ostrowski released her first novel, “Captive Assassins,” in August 2019.

5. Welcome Mackenzie Ostrowski

1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11

Off the Beaten Path, 68 Ninth St.

Local author Mackenzie Ostrowski presents her new book, “Captive Assassins.” Susan Cunningham and Dagny McKinley will join her for a Q & A. The event is free.

People ride the magic carpet during the Free Ski Sundays at Howelsen Hill.

Matt Stensland

6. Ski Free Sundays

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12

Howelsen Hill Ski Area, 845 Howelsen Parkway

Enjoy a day on North America’s oldest operating ski area for free. Stop by Olympian Lodge at Howelsen Hill to pick up a free ticket to access the lifts and Nordic trails.

Bud Werner Memorial Library will screen “Walk With Me”on Monday.

RomoloTavani

7. “Walk With Me” screening

6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13

Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Library Hall, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Learn how to clear your mind with this documentary featuring Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh and a peek into monastic life. The movie is free.

Meet at the Why Not trail map to Ski with a Naturalist.

8. Ski with a Naturalist

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 and Thursday, Jan. 15

Steamboat Resort, 2305 Mount Werner Circle

Meet a Yampatika naturalist at the top of the Why Not trail by the large map sign. The event is free, but the cost of a lift ticket is not included.

A vintage photo of members of the 10th Mountain Division.

Photo courtesy of the National Association of the 10th Mountain Division

9. Winter Film Series: “Fire on the Mountain”

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14

Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

The Tread of Pioneers Museum presents “Fire on the Mountain: The Story of the 10th Mountain Division,” a heroic tale of America’s 10th Mountain Division during World War II. Viewing is free, but donations are accepted.

Mountain Tap Brewery hosted a collaboration beer release party and Protect Our Winters fundraiser

John F. Russell

10. Mountain Trivia

6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15

Mountain Tap Brewery, 910 Yampa St., No. 103

Build a team and compete for prizes at a trivia night focused on mountains, music and beer. It is free to participate.

