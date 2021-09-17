Explore More: Music, dancing, stargazing and more happening in Routt County this weekend

Fall Foliage Photography

The aspen on Buffalo Pass look even brighter in contrast of the dark green conifers in 2019.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

9-11 a.m. Friday

Meet at the U.S. Forest Service Office, 925 Weiss Drive

It’s that time of year. Days and nights are getting cooler, and trees are starting to show off their fall colors. Join Yampatika and Morning Light Photography for a short hike on Buffalo Pass to learn how to capture those fall colors before they’re gone. And if you feel like you’ve captured a great image, be sure to submit it to Steamboat Pilot & Today’s fall foliage photo contest for a chance to win a prize. An RSVP is required at Yampatika.org. Cost is $25.

Circles Around The Sun

Circles Around The Sun will perform at Strings Music Festival on Friday.

Strings Music Festival/Courtesy photo

7 p.m. Friday

Strings Music Pavilion, 950 Strings Road

Be prepared to want to dance out of your seat as Los Angeles-based Circles Around The Sun performs. The group started by composing interludes for the Grateful Dead’s Fare Thee Well tour, then transferred over to creating psych-jazz odysseys. Their latest album, however, shows their evolution to a newer, more cosmic disco sound. Get ready for an incredible ride. Tickets are $40.

Yer State Birds

Yer State Birds will perform Friday at Snow Bowl Steamboat.

Danielle Zimmerer Photography/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

7-10 p.m. Friday

Snow Bowl Steamboat, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza

An area favorite takes the stage at Snow Bowl Steamboat on Friday. Yer State Birds merges Southern rock with Rocky Mountain high for a unique taste of dirty blues. If you’re a local, you know what you love, and if you’re a visitor, stop by to discover a new favorite band. Cost to attend is $10.

Dance Primer Classes

Steamboat Dance and Fitness will be hosting special classes to celebrate National Dance Day.

Getty Images/Stock photo

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday

Steamboat Dance and Fitness, 1955 Bridge Lane

Tap your toes, spin around and get dancing because Saturday is National Dance Day. To celebrate, Steamboat Dance and Fitness is offering classes for those interested in auditioning or simply enjoying a good time. Steamboat Dance and Fitness is made of three different groups — Bella Movement, Goodhart’s Dancin’ and Forty106 Dance Project — and features some of the area’s wonderful dance instructors. Cost to attend runs between $10 and $40. Email Kristen Jespersen at info@steamboatdancetheatre.org for more information.

Family Stargazing

Yampatika and Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs will be co-hosting a family stargazing event Saturday.

Getty Images/Stock photo

7-9 p.m. Saturday

Legacy Ranch, 35435 U.S. Highway 40

Yampatika and Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs Professor Paul McCudden team up to give families a fun way to enjoy the stars with their Family Stargazing program. The night starts off with McCudden providing a basic astronomy lesson as the sun sets, followed by a naturalist teaching what can be seen with the naked eye. A telescope will be on site for viewing things up close. Be sure to dress for the weather. An RSVP is required at Yampatika.org. It is free to attend.

DJ MTK

DJ MTK will play Saturday at Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar.

Getty Images/Stock photo

10 p.m. Saturday

Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Since it is National Dance Day, keep your groove going by heading over to Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar to close out the night with DJ MTK. DJ MTK mixes old school hip hop with electronic dance music remixes to keep your body moving all night long — or at least until closing. Cost is $10.

Adia Clark Lay

Adia Clark Lay will perform at Aurum Food & Wine on Monday.

Getty Images/Stock photo

6-8 p.m. Monday

Aurum Food & Wine, 811 Yampa St.

Adia Clark Lay is taking the local music scene by storm, and she’s only 17. A senior at Steamboat Springs High School, Clark Lay is already showing she’s a talented singer and songwriter. She is professionally trained in voice and guitar and is guaranteed to offer a memorable show. Be sure to also look for her at other locations around Steamboat Springs. It is free to attend.

Book discussion on ‘The Underground Railroad’

Bud Werner Memorial Library will be hosting a virtual discussion on “The Underground Railroad” on Tuesday.

Bud Werner Memorial Library/Courtesy photo

5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Zoom, SteamboatLibrary.org

“The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead came out to critical acclaim, winning both the National Book Award in 2016 and the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction in 2017. Bud Werner Memorial Library will be hosting a virtual book discussion, which is being presented in tandem with Lifeline Quarter’s performance of “Songs of the Underground Railroad” at Strings Music Festival. Join to learn more about the book and the Underground Railroad while getting ready for an incredible musical performance in October. Register online at SteamboatLibrary.org.

Moose’s Loose Golf Tournament

Golfers, from left, Steve Speer, Kari Nelson, Heidi Theis and Paul Luebbers react after Theis missed a put during the 2017 Moose's Loose scramble golf tournament at Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club. This year’s tournament will take place at Catamount Ranch and Club.

Matt Stensland/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

12:15 p.m. Wednesday

Catamount Ranch and Club, 33400 Catamount Drive

For 42 years, the annual Moose’s Loose Golf Tournament has been hosted by Olympian Jim “Moose” Barrows to celebrate the good, the bad and those who just think golfing sounds fun. However, the tournament also raises money for Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club’s athletic scholarships. Registration is currently full, but you can be put on a waitlist by emailing loosemoose@sswsc.org .

The Longevity Project Live Panel and Keynote Address

The Longevity Project will end with a live panel and keynote speaker.

Courtesy graphic

6-8 p.m. Wednesday

Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs, 1275 Crawford Ave.

The Longevity Project for 2021 comes to a close with a keynote address and live panel, featuring keynote speaker Kevin Hines and Meghan Francone, suicide prevention coordinator of REPS — Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide — in Moffat County. Francone will kick off the event off by training attendants in Question, Persuade, Respond, or QPR, to help them learn how to better help someone who may be suicidal. Hines will close out the event by discussing his attempted suicide and sharing all he’s learned about mental wellness. Cost to attend is $15. Tickets are available at SteamboatPilot.com/Longevity.