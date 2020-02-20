Explore More: Music and Mardi Gras join forces during WinterWonderGrass weekend for Feb. 21 to 27
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — If you missed out on WinterWonderGrass tickets this year, don’t fret. There’s plenty to do around Steamboat Springs and Routt County to make the weekend fun.
Steamboat Mardi Gras
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22
Steamboat Resort, 2305 Mount Werner Circle
The good times roll into Steamboat Resort for Steamboat Mardi Gras. The celebration features face painting, a carnival-themed party, a parade and a free concert at the Gondola Stage, featuring MarchFourth. The cost to attend the festivities are free. With WinterWonderGrass also taking place, it may be best to utilize the free bus rather than trying to find parking.
WinterWonderGrass Grass After Dark with Horseshoe & Hand Grenades and Bowregard
10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
Stepping away from the main festivities of WinterWonderGrass at Steamboat Resort, Bowregard will open for Horseshoe & Hand Grenades. Tickets are available at schmiggitys.com or at the door.
Ladies on Ice
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23
Steamboat Lake State Park, 61105 Routt County Road 129
Calling all female ice fishing pros and those who are just curious. Steamboat Lake State Park and Rocky Mountain Sportswomen are hosting an ice fishing party just for the ladies. The park will provide gear. For more information, to RSVP and get tickets, visit rockymountainsportswomen.com.
Token Tuesdays
4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25
Mountain Tap Brewery, 910 Yampa St., No. 103
At Mountain Tap, Tuesdays are for charity. For every beer purchased, $1 will be donated to customers’ nonprofit of choice. Cost to attend is merely the cost of your brewski.
Pliny the Younger fundraiser
5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25
The Barley Tap and Tavern, 635 Lincoln Ave.
The Barley will be pouring a triple IPA in support of Colorado women fighting breast cancer. With $5 of proceeds going to the nonprofit Sense of Security, which provides financial help to breast cancer patients in treatment, the cost to attend is simply the price of beer.
One Book Documentary: Decoding Watson
6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25
Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.
Keep the community reading going with a special film about the scientist who discovered the structure of DNA and revolutionized human understanding of how life works. Cost to attend is free. For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org.
French Club conversation group
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26
MountainBrew, 427 Oak St.
Meet up with fellow French speakers for practice and lively conversation. Cost to participate is free.
Open Mic
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26
The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.
John Fog hosts a night of karaoke for the masses. The cost to participate is free.
Scott Goodhart
6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26
Aurum Food & Wine, 811 Yampa St.
Goodhart joins the ranks of local musicians with a performance at Aurum while taking a break from his dancing lessons, which he teaches around town. He will play originals ranging from folk to soul. Cost to attend is free.
Sunset Happy Hour
5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27
Thunderhead Lodge at Steamboat Resort, 2305 Mount Werner Circle
Take a ride up the new gondola and enjoy a night of music, drinks and appetizers. Cost is $15 and includes the ride up and $5 off food or drink of choice. Passholders are free.
