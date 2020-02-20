Explore More: Music and Mardi Gras join forces during WinterWonderGrass weekend for Feb. 21 to 27

Steamboat Mardi Gras

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Steamboat Resort, 2305 Mount Werner Circle

The good times roll into Steamboat Resort for Steamboat Mardi Gras. The celebration features face painting, a carnival-themed party, a parade and a free concert at the Gondola Stage, featuring MarchFourth. The cost to attend the festivities are free. With WinterWonderGrass also taking place, it may be best to utilize the free bus rather than trying to find parking.