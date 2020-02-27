Explore More: Live music, outdoor events galore for everyone to explore in Routt County for Feb. 28 to March 5
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Whether your taste is more rock ’n’ roll or country, there’s multiple venues hosting music for all tastes. However, there’s also plenty of outdoor fun to enjoy before the sun sets.
A Taste of History: Recipes from the Root Cellar
Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28
Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St.
February’s Taste of History will focus on all the roots we love to enjoy — carrots, squash and potatoes to name a few — and how to turn them into tasty soups. The event is free and will include food tastings.
Ball Observatory monthly open house
6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28
Ball Observatory at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs, 1275 Crawford Ave.
The college’s Sky Club invites the community to see the telescope and explore the stars and universe. No knowledge or experience of astronomy is required to attend. The event is free.
The Jauntee
9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28
Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.
The Jauntee aims to transcend simple entertainment and bring the audience into the show. With a unique setlist full of fresh lyrics, The Jauntee brings their psychedelic rock ’n’ roll. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 the day of the show. Find them at oldtownpub.com.
Kendall Street Co. and CBDB
10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
Kendall Street combines rock with a blend of jazz and psychedelic tunes. CBDB brings progressive, Southern rock to open. Cost to attend is $10, and tickets are available at schmiggitys.com and at the door.
Wooden Ski Rendezvous
9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29
The Cabins at Historic Columbine, 64505 Routt County Road 129, Clark
Support Friends of the Routt Backcountry while also enjoying a day of fun, filled with wooden skis, vintage costumes and ski-themed movies. Buffalo Commons will provide music, and there will be a potluck dinner. Cost to attend is $30 per adult. Children are free.
February Family Snowshoe Adventure
Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29
Legacy Ranch, 35435 U.S. Highway 40
Learn about winter weather at this free, all-levels snowshoe adventure. Be sure to dress warmly in all the winter requirements. Afterwards, there will be sometime indoors to enjoy a nice warm drink of hot chocolate. Space is limited, so registration is required at yampatika.org.
Comedy Central’s Sean Patton
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29
Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.
Los Angeles- and New York-based comedian Sean Patton brings his internationally known comedy talents to Steamboat Springs. The show is rated R, so only adults 17 and older are permitted to attend. Tickets are $20 and available at chieftheater.com.
The Whispering Willows
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29
The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.
The Whispering Willows bring their Arkansas-brand of country music to the Rocky Mountains. The pair is joined by guest guitarist Ryan Overfelt. The cost to attend is free.
History Happy Hours: Ann Basset — Colorado’s Cattle Queen with Linda Wommack
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3
Butcherknife Brewery, 2875 Elk River Road
The Tread of Pioneers Museum brings stories of historic times in Routt County to Butcherknife Brewery. The cost to attend is free.
The Moxie Strings
7 to 8:30 p.m. March 4
Strings Music Pavilion, 950 Strings Road
Michigan ensemble the Moxie Strings partners with the Steamboat Springs Middle School bands and Emerald Mountain School orchestra to bring a night of bright, fun music. The cost to attend is free. Visit stringsmusicfestival.com for more information.
