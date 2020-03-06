Explore More: Dance parties, Beethoven and Cabaret auditions arrive in Routt County for March 6 to 12

Cabaret auditions

6 p.m. Sunday, March 8

Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

With mud season inching closer, it can only mean one thing: Cabaret. This year’s theme is “Cabaret Get Creative.” Each participant gets six minutes to audition. Please do not arrive before 5:30 p.m. as it might interrupt the Chief Players rehearsal. For more information, email cabaret@steamboatcreates.org.