Explore More: Dance parties, Beethoven and Cabaret auditions arrive in Routt County for March 6 to 12
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In between concerts of all types, don’t forget to gather your best material to audition for Steamboat Springs’ mud season spectacular Cabaret. And don’t miss those last few days of ice fishing before spring fully arrives.
Happy Hour Live Music with Tom Wood
5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6
Hahns Peak Cafe, 61070 Routt County Road 129, Clark
Tom Wood will play acoustic covers and some of his own originals. Cost to attend is free.
Jeremiah Roiko with Kristin Esper
7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6
The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.
Steamboat Springs’ own Jeremiah Roiko will play blues and rock on his trusty guitar. Singer Kristin Esper will open the evening. The cost to attend is free.
Tnertle and Telemetry
10 p.m. Friday, March 6
Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.
Denver-based, electro, funk and hiphop group Tnertle Telemetry arrives in Steamboat for a dance party concert like no other. Tickets to attend are $10 and available at oldtownpub.com.
Got Chocolate?
3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7
Natural Grocers, 335 Lincoln Ave.
Discover everything you could possibly want to know about one of the world’s favorite treats. Cost to attend is free. And be prepared for a sampling.
Free Ice Fishing Lesson
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8
Steamboat Lake State Park, 61105 Routt County Road 129
Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host an ice fishing lesson starting with the basics and safety. Cost to attend is free. All equipment will be provided.
Tea
3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8
Barefoot Bhakti Yoga Studio, 625 South Lincoln Ave., Suite 201
This events features a GongFuCha-style tea and ceremony filled with various types of tea and exploration of plant-based medicine. Bring any piece of creative inspiration to share as part of the event will include self-expression moments. The cost to attend is free, but a $20 donation is appreciated. Call Myrissa Otterbein Pyle at 979-846-8806 to RSVP.
Cabaret auditions
6 p.m. Sunday, March 8
Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.
With mud season inching closer, it can only mean one thing: Cabaret. This year’s theme is “Cabaret Get Creative.” Each participant gets six minutes to audition. Please do not arrive before 5:30 p.m. as it might interrupt the Chief Players rehearsal. For more information, email cabaret@steamboatcreates.org.
Spafford with Cycles
8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 11
Schmiggity’s Live Music and Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
Be prepared for anything with Spafford, which is known for their off-the-cuff jams and improvisational style. Cost to attend is $30, and tickets are available at schmiggitys.com or at the door.
March for Meals — Senior March
11:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 12
Routt County Courthouse lawn, 522 Lincoln Ave.
The 18th annual, nationwide March for Meals is set to celebrate Meals on the Wheels. The nonprofit provides meals for homebound seniors through volunteer drivers. Get out and rally for senior members of the community. Refreshments will be provided. Cost to attend is free.
Colorado Symphony’s Beethoven 2020
7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 12
Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave.
Celebrate famous musician Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday at a statewide concert, led by Colorado Symphony Concertmaster Yumi Hwany-Williams. The cost to attend is $25. More information can be found at steamboatartmuseum.org.
See more Happenings at SteamboatPilot.com.
To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.