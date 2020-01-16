Explore More: Bands and live music galore, skating and more taking place through Jan. 23
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Though fresh snow will arrive Friday and Saturday, there is still plenty to do on and off the slopes in Steamboat Springs and Routt County. Below are a few to check out for Jan. 17 to Jan. 23.
Wish You Were Pink
9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
Enjoy this local Pink Floyd tribute band all night to kick off your weekend. Tickets are $5 and available at schmiggitys.com or at the door. The show is 21 and older only.
SunSquabi with FunkStatik and Lucid Vision
9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18
Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.
Old Town Pub will be rocking out Friday and Saturday with this group described as an “electronic hydro funk experience.” Tickets are $26 per show or $47 for a weekend pass. Purchase them at eventbrite.com/e/sunsquabi-at-otp-january-17-18-2020-tickets-82540666355.
Women’s March on Steamboat Springs
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18
Downtown Steamboat Springs, meet at 13th Street and Lincoln Avenue
Gather with fellow Routt County women at the annual Women’s March. Participants will meet at Bud Werner Memorial Library and march to the Routt County Courthouse, where there will be music, speakers and more. You can also join in early by helping to stomp down the snow at the courthouse at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and then hop over to the Barley Tap and Tavern after for the Sign-Making Preparty at 5 p.m.
Hogwarts at Howelsen: Discover the Magic of Figure Skating
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19
Howelsen Ice Arena, 285 Howelsen Pkwy.
Learn how to skate at Howelsen Ice Arena with Steamboat Skating Club at this Harry Potter-themed event. All ages are welcome, and classes and skate rentals are free of charge.
CU Buffoons
7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18
Albright Auditorium, Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs, 1275 Crawford Ave.
The University of Colorado Boulder a cappella group returns to Steamboat Springs for a night of pitch perfect harmonies and corny jokes. Brought to you by Opera Steamboat, the cost to see them perform is $25 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children 12 and younger. Purchase them at operastramboat.org/cu-buffoons-2020.
Cowboy Up Party and Balloon Glow
5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19
Steamboat Resort’s Gondola Square, 2305 Mount Werner Circle
Before Cowboy Downhill kicks off on Monday, Jan. 20, head over to the Steamboat Resort base for a preparty. Walk among six hot air balloons lighting up the night sky. Then head over to Timber & Torch where cowboys participating in the event will be dancing the night away to Georgia-based Banks & Shane, starting at 8 p.m.
Universal Sigh
10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
This 21 and older show will bring everyone on a psychedelic jazz journey. Cost to attend is $5, and tickets are available at schmiggitys.com or at the door.
Snowshoe Through History Happy Hour
4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22
Legacy Ranch, 35435 U.S. Highway 40
Join the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Yampatika on a snowshoeing tour through local history. There will be a first-person historical account of Elizabeth Hutchinson, one of the ranch’s pioneers, followed by a discussion of modern day and historic ranching in the Yampa Valley with fourth-generation rancher Krista Monger. Coffee, tea, cocoa and warm alcoholic beverages will be provided. RSVP for the 21 and older only event at yampatika.org. Price to attend is free.
Tres Womack
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17
The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.
The founding member of Chubby Knuckle Choir, Sum Brothers and Getocowboys will perform his special brand of rock. The performance is free.
Steamboat Dance Theatre 2020 Annual Concert
7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25; 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25
Steamboat Springs High School, 45 Maple St.
Steamboat Dance Theatre’s 48th annual dance concert kicks off Thursday, Jan. 23. The event features 160 local dancers and choreographers. The 2020 theme is “Unfolding: Stories told through Dance.” Be sure to grab your tickets early at steamboatdancetheatre.org. Cost is $20 for general seating and $25 for reserved seating.
See more Happenings at SteamboatPilot.com.
To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.