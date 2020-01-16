Explore More: Bands and live music galore, skating and more taking place through Jan. 23

Women’s March on Steamboat Springs

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18

Downtown Steamboat Springs, meet at 13th Street and Lincoln Avenue

Gather with fellow Routt County women at the annual Women’s March. Participants will meet at Bud Werner Memorial Library and march to the Routt County Courthouse, where there will be music, speakers and more. You can also join in early by helping to stomp down the snow at the courthouse at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and then hop over to the Barley Tap and Tavern after for the Sign-Making Preparty at 5 p.m.