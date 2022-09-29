Explore More: 8 events in Routt County not to miss this weekend

Second annual Happy Trails Challenge.

All day, Friday, Sept. 30, Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2

Virtual, and trails near and far

Get outside this Fall and enjoy the boundless beauty in nature. RMYC is challenging you to explore trails by running, hiking, and biking for one week this Fall to support Rocky Mountain Youth Corps. Tickets are $50, include a Happy Trails Challenge T-Shirt and chance to win prizes. Contributions from the Happy Trails Challenge will provide funding for RMYC’s Youth Corps, Conservation Corps, Natural Resource Internship Program, and Yampa Valley Science School.

Smartwool Sample Sale.

Friday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Howelsen Hill Parking Lot, Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat Springs

Open shopping without registration starts at 4 p.m. Pre-registration closed Thursday. Bring non-perishable donations for LiftUp Food Bank. Credit/debit and check only, no cash. Bring reusable shopping bags.

Quilting is Cool.

Friday, Sept. 30, 2-4 p.m.

Hayden Public Library, 201 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Learn the craft of quilting in a group setting. Bring your own fabrics or use donated ones. Sewing machines are available, as well as help for beginners. Many new projects and lessons are being developed, so come and see what this group is all about.

SAM’s Plein Air Event Opening Reception & Sale.

Friday, Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m.

Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Gather with the artists at SAM to view more than 200 paintings created during this week-long event. Over 50 artists from around the country have convened in Steamboat over the past week to paint the glorious fall scenery. All paintings will be on exhibit and for sale beginning with this reception and through Nov. 5 at the museum. Reception is free and open to the public.

Karaoke at Schmiggity’s.

Friday, Sept 30, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Come share your inner rock star on the world famous Schmiggity’s stage. 21 and over.

Mental Health Book Club.

Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. – noon

Dusky Grouse Coffee, 1585 Mid Valley Drive, Suite 4, Steamboat Springs

Join us at Dusky Grouse Coffee for our fall mental health book club, as we dive into Braiding Sweetgrass, by Robin Wall Kimmerer. This is a four-part series and will discuss the book in quarters as we also discuss mental health in our community and taste some healthy free samples from dusky.

Residents enjoy a walk through the beautiful grounds of The Haven Assisted Living in Hayden. The nonprofit will be hosting its second annual OctoberFest fundraiser on the back patio from 4-6:30pm on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Saturday, Oct. 1, 4-6:30 p.m.

The Haven Community Center Back Patio, 302 S. Shelton Lane, Hayden

Enjoy live music, delicious food and beverages, silent auction and fall activities for the whole family. All funds raised support The Haven Assisted Living in Hayden, a nonprofit community providing a caring home for older adults in the Yampa Valley. Tickets range from $15-$40.

The Wailin’ Jennys.

Saturday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m.

Strings Music Pavilion, 950 String Road, Steamboat Springs

Heart-stopping harmonies from this folk/roots trio. The Wailin’ Jennys are Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody, and Heather Masse: three distinct voices that together make an achingly perfect vocal sound. Starting as a happy accident of solo singer/songwriters getting together for a one-time-only performance at a tiny guitar shop in Winnipeg, Canada, The Jennys have grown over the years into one of today’s most beloved international folk acts.