Explore More: 7 events not to miss this weekend

Fall Rummage Sale.

Friday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m.-noon

Concordia Lutheran Church, 755 Concordia Lane, Steamboat Springs

Gently used donations were accepted from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6. No furniture, electronics or tires. Call 970-879-0175 for more info.

Third Annual Fall Bulb & Peony Benefit — General Public.

Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane, Steamboat Springs

The Benefit, sponsored by Mountain Valley Bank, will feature remarkable bulbs that thrive in the valley. General public may shop 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Bulbs are available for a suggested donation to the Park.

Au Naturel at Pine Moon Fine Art.

Friday, Oct. 7, 5-7 p.m.

Pine Moon Fine Art, 117 Ninth St., Steamboat Springs

For the month of October, the women of Pine Moon Fine Art are pleased to announce ‘Au Naturel,’ a show supporting the Bust of Steamboat’s Paint the Town Pink campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Featuring nudes and the human form isn’t the usual for Pine Moon artists who tend to create work around nature, wildlife, abstraction, and iconic Steamboat landmarks. But helping to bring awareness to the importance of early detection and to support women going through treatment is a cause our artists are honored to support.

Steamboat Cars and Coffee.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 9-11 a.m.

Transit Center, 1505 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

A fun, free, family-friendly car show every other Saturday at the Transit Center just west of town. Bring a cool car, truck or motorcycle, or just come and see ’em.

Steamboat Digs Dogs Fall Poop Pick Up.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Wells Fargo Parking Lot, 320 S. Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

The Fall Poop Pick Up will be organized at the Wells Fargo parking lot at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Third Stree for supplies and assignments.

Musicians of the Colorado Symphony.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m.

Strings Pavilion, 950 Strings Road, Steamboat Springs

Yumi Hwang-Williams has been Concertmaster of the Colorado Symphony since 2000, celebrating her 20th season in 2019-20. An American violinist of exceptional musicianship, she is recognized both for her stylish performances of the classics and her commitment to the works of present-day composers.

Dance on Film: Ailey

Monday, Oct. 10, 6:30-8 p.m.

Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Bud Werner Library, Perry-Mansfield and Steamboat Dance Theatre present the critically acclaimed documentary film about legendary dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey that made its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Alvin Ailey was a trailblazing pioneer who found salvation through dance. “Ailey” traces the full contours of this brilliant and enigmatic man whose search for the truth in movement resulted in enduring choreography that centers on the Black American experience with grace, strength, and unparalleled beauty.