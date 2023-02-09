Explore More: 7 events not to miss this weekend

Funky Fridays for Kids.

Friday, Feb. 10, 3-4 p.m.

Yampa Library, 116 Main St., Yampa

Funky Fridays at the Yampa library–lego building, puzzles, riddles, funny stories, snacks and a book club for elementary aged children.

Wine Fridays.

Friday, Feb. 10, 3-6 p.m.

Off The Beaten Path Bookstore, 68 Ninth St., Steamboat Springs

Off The Beaten Path is showcasing a lovely selection of wines every Friday afternoon. Come and taste what our favorite cork dork has selected this week.

Pottery, Old and New with Margaret Chipman.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. – noon

Oak Creek Library, 117 Main St., Oak Creek

A fun, hands-on program examining prehistoric pottery reproductions and how they teach and inspire us today.

Emerald Mountain Snowshoe Tour.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. – noon

Howelsen Hill, Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat Springs

RSVP required at yampatika.org, ages 16+. A Naturalist guided snowshoe tour at Howelsen Hill in downtown. No experience needed; snowshoes available for rent.

Winter Wanders, Discover Snowshoeing.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m. – noon

Legacy Ranch, 35435 U.S. Highway 40, Steamboat Springs

RSVP required at yampatika.org, all ages. Kid oriented snowshoe that’s short and sweet; hot coco will be served no charge after our outing- we have snowshoes for any age on site included in price.

The Boat Yard S’more Party, Presented by Family Bowl.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 6-7:30 p.m.

The Boat Yard Steamboat, 831 Yampa St., Steamboat Springs

The S’more Party will take place during Winter Carnival offering s’mores, apple cider, and hot cocoa, so bring the family to make a s’more, enjoy a warm drink and warm up by the fire. You’re welcome to bring a chair or cozy in close to one of the firepits to watch the 110th annual Winter Carnival Night Extravaganza starting at 7 p.m., or walk across the foot bridge to Howelsen Hill after you’ve enjoyed a treat. Voluntary donation jars will be on site to support our friends at The Health Partnership, who connect individuals facing barriers, such as poverty, isolation, and health issues, with resources to achieve optimal health and well-being.

Bowl, Beer, and Buckets Super Bowl Party.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 4:20 p.m.

Snow Bowl Steamboat, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza, Steamboat Springs

Join the team at Snow Bowl Steamboat for the best Super Bowl Party in the valley. Step inside to an indoor turf and tailgating party, complete with beer pong, games, beer buckets, and food specials. Kick-off starts at 4:20 p.m. Watch the game on the largest screen in Steamboat.