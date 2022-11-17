Explore More: 8 events not to miss this weekend

Potluck & Paint.

Potluck & Paint

Friday, Nov. 18, 3-6 p.m.

Dusky Grouse Coffee Shop, 1585 Mid Valley Drive, Steamboat Springs

Bring a side dish and “dress to mess” with paint by numbers. Main courses provided. Donations to Indigenous Organizations encouraged. Clean and Sober Steamboat events build community through recovery with social activities based on clean and sober fun. Whether you’re in recovery or sober curious, our events are for everyone.

For more information contact, Chris Ray – cray@ncchealthpartnership.org .

Concordia Christmas Bazaar.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. – noon

Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. – noon

Concordia Lutheran Church, 755 Concordia Lane, Steamboat Springs

Come and experience the holidays with cookies, crafts, specialty foods, brunch and festive music at the 38th annual Concordia Christmas Bazaar.

Yampa Arts & Craft Fair.

Yampa Arts & Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

South Routt Elementary School, 448 Main St., Yampa

Crafters and artists are from all over Northwest Colorado and will include their locally made handicrafts and products. This is one of the largest craft fairs in the area with over 60 booth spaces, lunch is available, door prizes and Santa will arrive at 2:30 p.m. for the youngest guests.

Well worth the drive to Yampa to find gifts (all price ranges) for everyone on your list. Sponsored by Edith Chapter No. 61, Eastern Star. Shop local.

Pioneer Christmas Storytime.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 10-11 a.m., 1-2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 10-11 a.m., 1-2 p.m.

Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St., Steamboat Springs

Kids will hear about local pioneer and Victorian holiday traditions and stories from museum staff in period costume. Don’t miss the fun. Ages 4 & up with adult. While you’re here, see the Festival of Trees and get some holiday shopping done in the Museum Store.

Grass Sticks Brew and Build.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 3-8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 3-8 p.m.

Storm Peak West Side Brewery, 1885 Elk River Road, Steamboat Springs

Build your own custom bamboo ski poles and enjoy a beer with us. Customers will get 10% off and a free beer (21+) w/ ski pole purchase. There is a 2-year unlimited warranty and a 30-day fit and satisfaction guarantee on all Grass Sticks ski poles.

Queer Community Friendsgiving.

Sunday, Nov. 20, non-2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20, non-2 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Youth Corps, 991 Captain Jack Drive, Steamboat Springs

This will be a sober event open to all ages. If you would like to attend, email us at YampaValleyPride@gmail.com with the number of attendees and any dish you may bring so we can plan accordingly. This event will be hosted in a wheelchair accessible location.

Turkey Bowl.

Turkey Bowl

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2-4 p.m.

The Boat Yard, 831 Yampa St., Steamboat Springs

Benefiting LiftUp of Routt County, the entire community is invited to come to The Boat Yard to take a turn in The Turkey Bowl. Make a donation to LiftUp, and you can earn the bragging rights of the season by bowling a strike with with a 20 pound plastic turkey on an icy bowling lane. Plus, you’ll stand to win some pretty incredible prizes including a family bowling night at Snow Bowl Steamboat, Snow Bowl Swag, or two tickets to WinterWonderGrass Festival.

Turkey Jam – Rail Jam at Howelsen.

Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Howelsen Hill, Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat Springs

Join Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Powdertools, The Barley, Back Door Grill, Wells Lamont, Urbane, and How Ya Doin’ Pizza for Turkey Jam. The community rail jam is open to the public. Bring a helmet and wear appropriate gear; no pass is required. Sign a waiver on-site, and get ready for a fun jam session. Times are 11 a.m. to noon for ages 15 and under, and noon to 1:30 p.m. for 16 years and up.