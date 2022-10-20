Explore More: 7 events not to miss this weekend

Sinister East & West Tours (Paranormal)

Friday, Oct. 21, East tour 12:30-2:30 p.m., West tour 4-6 p.m.

Meet at Carl Howelsen statue, 705 Lincoln Ave. No. 103, Steamboat Springs

Just in time for the Dark Season, Sinister is a downtown history walking tour with a special emphasis on paranormal experiences. Tour is presented by local historian Marianne Capra. Program is free, although tips are accepted. For more info, visit SteamboatSpringsHistory.com.

ReTree Spruce IPA Release Party.

Friday, Oct. 21, 5-7 p.m.

Mountain Tap Brewery, 910 Yampa St., No. 103, Steamboat Springs

Trees don’t just create shade and sequester carbon dioxide, they also make delicious beer. We’ve partnered with Mountain Tap to create our ReTree Spruce IPA made from locally sourced spruce tips. Join us for the release of this special brew. With every sale of our ReTree Spruce IPA $1 is donated to YVSC.

SSWSC Annual Ski & Sport Swap.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Howelsen Hill, Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat Springs

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Annual Ski & Sport Swap, presented by F.M. Light & Sons, is a community event held in October at Howelsen Hill. SSWSC invites all community members to sell and shop for great deals on new and used ski and snowboard equipment, outdoor gear, sporting goods, winter and outdoor clothing and more. Proceeds benefit SSWSC athletes.

Early Bird Shopping ($15/person): 10-11 a.m. Public Shopping (free admission): 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Learn to Make Slime.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2-4 p.m.

CSU Extension Kitchen, 136 Sixth St., Steamboat Springs

Come with your kiddo to the Extension kitchen in Steamboat to learn how to make fluffy slime. This class is for dads and their children. You will receive a slime kit to take home with you after class. The class fee covers all materials for the child and parent.

CMC Ball Observatory Star Party.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 7-9 p.m.

CMC Ball Observatory, 1275 Crawford Ave, Steamboat Springs

Everyone is invited to come to CMC’s campus to explore the wonders of the skies through the Observatory’s telescopes and learn about the universe with CMC Sky Club student members, weather permitting. No previous knowledge or experience necessary. Everyone is welcome. For more information visit http://www.coloradomtn.edu/skyclub .

StoryWalk Trick or Treat.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 3-4 p.m.

Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Read a Halloween story along the outdoor StoryWalk path and trick or treat along the way. Meet at the Steamboat Community Center playground and we will direct you to the StoryWalk. Costumes are encouraged. All ages welcome.

Trivia Night.

Monday, Oct. 24, 7-9 p.m.

Yampa Valley Brewing Hop House, 1125 S. Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Come join us for our first Monday Night Trivia at the Hop House hosted by Steamboat Comedy’s finest Kyle Ruff. Bring your brains and build your teams. Up to 6 players.