Explore More: 6 events not to miss this weekend

Festival of Trees.

Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St., Steamboat Springs

Don’t miss the 28th Annual Festival of Trees, ending Sunday, Nov. 25, at the Tread of Pioneers Museum. Yampa Valley Bank and Steamboat Ace Hardware are generously underwriting all of the costs for this fundraising event. This family-focused, pre-holiday tradition transforms the museum into a sparkling forest of holiday trees uniquely decorated by creative local organizations, businesses, and individuals. The Festival is the museum’s primary fundraising event, and proceeds support museum preservation and educational activities.

With the generosity of our sponsors, all Festival of Trees events are free to all Routt County residents; regular admission prices for out-of-town visitors. Don’t miss the light and magic of the Festival of Trees.

Museum Store Sunday Weekend Sale.

Friday, Nov. 25, Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov.27, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Steamboat Art Museum Store, 807 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Join the SAM Museum Store to shop with a purpose and support your local museum. Art supplies, local artisans, fun projects, gifts, books, jewelry and more.

Friday and Saturday – 10% off everything, 20% off for SAM Members

Museum Store Sunday – 20% off everything, 30% off for SAM Members

Come take a photo with Santa, free gifts to the first five spenders and SAM’s Christmas Coloring Contest.

Steamboat Springs singer Adia Clark Lay has become a well-known face in the live music industry in the Yampa Valley. She’ll be heading to Berklee College of Music next year to study songwriting.

Friday, Nov. 25, 8-10 p.m.

The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Home for the holiday from the Berklee College of Music, Adia Clark Lay plays Originals mixed with country, pop and rock favorites. Special guest, also from Berklee by way of Boulder, Linda Zatloukal will join her on the stage.

Whitewater Ramble.

Friday, Nov. 25, 9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Best described as “High-Octane Rocky Mountain DanceGrass,” Whitewater Ramble uses a simple recipe to craft its sound: start with bluegrass instrumentation, add drums and finish with a boundary-less approach to grassing-up everything from pop and funk to roots and Americana.

Hayden Tree Lighting.

Saturday, Nov. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.

Fourth Street and Jefferson Avenue, Hayden

Join us for a cheer-filled evening of caroling around the fire, hot cocoa, cookies and a visit from Santa.

Practice of meditation.

Monday, Nov. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Buddhist Center of Steamboat Springs, 736 Oak St., Steamboat Springs

Join us in the Heart of Steamboat Labyrinth Room as we explore the practice of meditation and the wisdom of the Buddhist path.