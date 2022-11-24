Explore More: 6 events not to miss this weekend
Festival of Trees
Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St., Steamboat Springs
Don’t miss the 28th Annual Festival of Trees, ending Sunday, Nov. 25, at the Tread of Pioneers Museum. Yampa Valley Bank and Steamboat Ace Hardware are generously underwriting all of the costs for this fundraising event. This family-focused, pre-holiday tradition transforms the museum into a sparkling forest of holiday trees uniquely decorated by creative local organizations, businesses, and individuals. The Festival is the museum’s primary fundraising event, and proceeds support museum preservation and educational activities.
With the generosity of our sponsors, all Festival of Trees events are free to all Routt County residents; regular admission prices for out-of-town visitors. Don’t miss the light and magic of the Festival of Trees.
Museum Store Sunday Weekend Sale
Friday, Nov. 25, Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov.27, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Steamboat Art Museum Store, 807 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs
Join the SAM Museum Store to shop with a purpose and support your local museum. Art supplies, local artisans, fun projects, gifts, books, jewelry and more.
Friday and Saturday – 10% off everything, 20% off for SAM Members
Museum Store Sunday – 20% off everything, 30% off for SAM Members
Come take a photo with Santa, free gifts to the first five spenders and SAM’s Christmas Coloring Contest.
Adia Clark Lay
Friday, Nov. 25, 8-10 p.m.
The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs
Home for the holiday from the Berklee College of Music, Adia Clark Lay plays Originals mixed with country, pop and rock favorites. Special guest, also from Berklee by way of Boulder, Linda Zatloukal will join her on the stage.
Whitewater Ramble
Friday, Nov. 25, 9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs
Best described as “High-Octane Rocky Mountain DanceGrass,” Whitewater Ramble uses a simple recipe to craft its sound: start with bluegrass instrumentation, add drums and finish with a boundary-less approach to grassing-up everything from pop and funk to roots and Americana.
Hayden Tree Lighting
Saturday, Nov. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
Fourth Street and Jefferson Avenue, Hayden
Join us for a cheer-filled evening of caroling around the fire, hot cocoa, cookies and a visit from Santa.
Practice of meditation
Monday, Nov. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The Buddhist Center of Steamboat Springs, 736 Oak St., Steamboat Springs
Join us in the Heart of Steamboat Labyrinth Room as we explore the practice of meditation and the wisdom of the Buddhist path.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.