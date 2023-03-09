Explore More: 6 events not to miss this weekend

Drawing & Sketching.

Friday, March 10, 3-5 p.m.

Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Try Me Days at Steamboat Art Museum – Drawing & Sketching. Join fine artist and illustrator Joanne Orce for some creative drawing exercises and observational drawing activities. Find new ways to uncover and enhance your drawing skills using a selection of graphite, charcoal, and colored pencils. Bring your own journal or use the supplies we have on hand. Call the Steamboat Art Museum to reserve your space at 970-870-1755.

Steamboat Comedy’s Winter Winter Stand-up Series w/Mike Stanley.

Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, 7-9 p.m.

Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Mike Stanley makes his second Steamboat appearance. Wry, witty, cunning and crass. Stanley is all these things, but none, when put on paper, quite manage to serve the justice dealt by Stanley onstage. Yeah, he’s pretty hilarious, but more than just coarse anecdotes about life and sex, there’s an enviable amount of heart and warmth behind Stanley’s humor. Given his penchant toward brutal honesty, spiced up with a healthy dose of insatiable wit, it’s not difficult to see why Stanley was named “Best Chicago Stand-up Comedian” in a Peoples Choice poll done by the Chicago Reader and “Best Detroit Comedian” by HOUR Magazine. Originally hailing from Detroit, and after spending a decade honing his craft in the Windy City of Chicago, Mike tours constantly, both domestically and internationally.

Shane Sunn Author Signing.

Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Off the Beaten Path Bookstore, 68 Ninth St., Steamboat Springs

Join us at Off the Beaten Path Bookstore for Shane Sunn’s author signing. He is the author of the fishing family memoir, “Moon and Sunn.”

Wolf Reintroduction One Voice: Community Monologues.

Saturday, March 11, 7-8 p.m., and Saturday, March 12, 10-11 a.m.

Steamboat Creates, 1001 13th St., Steamboat Springs

To further the conversation of wolf reintroduction, Empathy Theatre Projects will put on this show to feature true stories and thoughtful conversation about the pros and cons of wolf reintroduction. This Empathy Theatre Project production, in partnership with Endangered Species Coalition, explores the issue of Wolf Reintroduction in Colorado, and was originally performed at the Firehouse Art Gallery in Longmont. For this show, we interviewed many stakeholders on the issue of wolf reintroduction in our state — from biologists, to ranchers, to poets, to indigenous land stewards. From those interviews, we created theatrical monologues that will be performed by actors, accompanied by original music, and contextualized with visual art. The goal of this project is to foster dialogue about a complicated cultural and environmental topic, and to leave audiences with a greater understanding of how we can work together to create a more harmonious ecosystem.

Annual Casino Night fundraiser for Family Development Center.

Saturday, March 11, 7-10 p.m.

Steamboat Resort Grand Hotel Ballroom, 2305 Mount Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs

Annual fundraiser provides Vegas-style games including blackjack, roulette, craps and Texas hold ’em in a friendly, no pressure atmosphere. It’s all for fun, so let’s raise some money for the kids.

All money raised at Casino Night will benefit the 501(c)(3) nonprofit programs: Discovery Learning Center; Child Care Network; and Newborn Network. The Family Development Center of Steamboat Springs directly impacts more than 400 families in Routt County each year through the Discovery Learning Center, the Newborn Network and the Child Care Network, and services touch eight out of 10, 0 to 5-year-olds, in our community. Over $105,000 in scholarships were given out to Discovery Learning Center families in 2021. Can you help increase the amount of families we aid?

Ski and Lunch.

Sunday, March 12, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Stagecoach State Park – Arrowhead, 25500 C.R. 14, Oak Creek

Bring cross country skis (skis are NOT provided by the park) and explore some of the winter trails we have at the park. Afterwards enjoy some lunch by the fire along with hot chocolate and s’mores.