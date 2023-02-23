 Explore More: 6 events not to miss this weekend | SteamboatToday.com
Explore More: 6 events not to miss this weekend

Wintertime Soup Social.
Friday, Feb. 24, noon-1 p.m.

Hayden Public Library, 201 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Join us at noon for a pot of soup and some great conversation. Participants may bring bread, crackers or dessert to share, but it is not necessary to bring anything. All ages welcome.

Wine & Words Book Club.
Friday, Feb. 24, 5-6:30 p.m.

Off The Beaten Path, 68 Ninth St., Steamboat Springs

Come and talk about “Twenty Love Poems and a Song of Despair” by Pablo Neruda paired with wine from the Maule Valley of Chile.

Drop In Curling.
Saturday, Feb. 25, 5:30-8 p.m.

Howelsen Ice Arena, 285 Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat Springs

New to curling? Show up at 5:30 p.m. for basic instruction. All abilities welcome, equipment provided. Pre-registration is required for players at steamboatsprings.net/curling. Spectators free.

Sunday Stories.
Sunday, Feb. 26, 10:30-11 a.m.

Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

With a parent or caregiver, children ages 1 to 5 are welcome to Sunday Stories at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Enjoy age-appropriate stories, songs, rhymes and more to encourage a love of books and reading in young children.

Guy’s Night Pickleball.
Monday, Feb. 27, 6:30-8 p.m.

Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center, 2500 Pine Grove Road, Steamboat Springs

Just for guys. Come on out to Guy’s Night Pickleball. Open to all levels. Learn more about the game, meet new people and enjoy happy hour, too.

Trivia Night.
Monday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m.

Hop House, 1125 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Yampa Valley Hop House does Trivia Night every Monday night. Hosted by Kyle Ruff and brought to you by Billo and Steamboat Comedy. Up to six on a team. Winners take home a gift card good for a later date.

