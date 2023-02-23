Explore More: 6 events not to miss this weekend
Wintertime Soup Social
Friday, Feb. 24, noon-1 p.m.
Hayden Public Library, 201 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
Join us at noon for a pot of soup and some great conversation. Participants may bring bread, crackers or dessert to share, but it is not necessary to bring anything. All ages welcome.
Wine & Words Book Club
Friday, Feb. 24, 5-6:30 p.m.
Off The Beaten Path, 68 Ninth St., Steamboat Springs
Come and talk about “Twenty Love Poems and a Song of Despair” by Pablo Neruda paired with wine from the Maule Valley of Chile.
Drop In Curling
Saturday, Feb. 25, 5:30-8 p.m.
Howelsen Ice Arena, 285 Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat Springs
New to curling? Show up at 5:30 p.m. for basic instruction. All abilities welcome, equipment provided. Pre-registration is required for players at steamboatsprings.net/curling. Spectators free.
Sunday Stories
Sunday, Feb. 26, 10:30-11 a.m.
Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs
With a parent or caregiver, children ages 1 to 5 are welcome to Sunday Stories at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Enjoy age-appropriate stories, songs, rhymes and more to encourage a love of books and reading in young children.
Guy’s Night Pickleball
Monday, Feb. 27, 6:30-8 p.m.
Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center, 2500 Pine Grove Road, Steamboat Springs
Just for guys. Come on out to Guy’s Night Pickleball. Open to all levels. Learn more about the game, meet new people and enjoy happy hour, too.
Trivia Night
Monday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m.
Hop House, 1125 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs
Yampa Valley Hop House does Trivia Night every Monday night. Hosted by Kyle Ruff and brought to you by Billo and Steamboat Comedy. Up to six on a team. Winners take home a gift card good for a later date.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.